Complaints about rainy weekends at the shore were few and far between this summer, and for g…
South Jersey will continue to live under a ridge of high pressure, keeping the good times and summertime in the forecast for Sunday and for a good part of the seven-day forecast, too.
Even though Saturday was the last day we will see a sunset at or later than 7 p.m. until 2020, Mother Nature will keep the warmth around. Temperatures on Sunday morning will start off in the 60s. However, the Pine Barrens likely will dip into the 50s. We’ll have a plethora of sun.
Southwesterly winds will be the name of the game again on Sunday. Clockwise-flowing surface high pressure will be offshore of Virginia and, aloft, the ridge of high pressure will be to our east. That will give us VIP access to the warm air of the Gulf of Mexico.
So, we will rise through the 60s and 70s quickly during the morning. During the afternoon, we’re talking about highs in the mid-80s on the mainland. The shore will be about 80. While not record-breaking, it will be well above average. Last September and early October were very warm (and soupy) as well.
Water temperatures will be warm and the rip current risk looks to finally lower. As long as there are lifeguards, enjoy this A-plus beach day.
Sunday night will see an uptick in the dew points. We’ll be in the mid-60s, which is “getting humid.” That will put a floor on where overnight lows can go. So, it’ll be a night for the air conditioning or fans. Temperatures will be lovely, in the 70s, during the evening. Come Monday morning, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Monday will start off with plenty of sunshine, and it’ll be another summery day. Perhaps it will not be the most fitting for the 3:50 a.m. fall equinox. For the fall lovers, consistent autumn weather appears to be 10 to 14 days away. For Monday, though, enjoy highs in the 80s, warmest west of the Garden State Parkway.
I’m still tracking that cold front. Some clouds will build in Monday afternoon and then we should be mostly cloudy on Monday night. Between 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., rain will try to move through. Look out for a shower or two that doesn’t bring much accumulation. There’s a saying “dry breeds dry.” and I’d like to think that holds true here.
On the other side of the front will be cooler air. So we go from summery to seasonable. Morning lows will be in the warm 60s again, but then rise to the 75- to 80-degree range. The sunshine will increase as the day goes on and dew points will return to the dry range.
As a new high pressure regime takes charge, extremely comfortable air will move in. Wednesday through Saturday should be no dimmer than partly sunny. Wednesday will be the coolest day, but beach weather will return again for the end of the week.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
