After a Wednesday that saw the morning record low broken, Thursday morning may start the same way. But southerly winds will push us up from record-breaking to just plain cold Thursday afternoon, with a seasonable Friday ahead.
First, a note about Wednesday. Atlantic City International Airport had a low temperature of 21 degrees, just breaking the previous record of 22.
Records at the airport date to the 1940s. That’s our primary weather reporting site.
However, Millville did tie its daily record low as it dropped down to 22 degrees, as well. Both are about 15 degrees below average for the day.
Thursday morning may see the same result. However, the hurdle to clear will be 15 degrees. Despite starting out in the teens, I believe it will be in the upper teens, keeping us out of the record books. The shore will be in the mid-20s.
Regardless, it’s another morning for a winter jacket, hat and gloves. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds that will stick throughout the day.
The saving grace for those who don’t like the cold will be the wind direction. Winds will turn to the southeast and then the southwest during the day.
As a result, we’ll have warmer temperatures due to an offshore flow. Sure, the mid- to upper 40s will be well below average, but it’s a start. Cold weather lovers can rejoice.
Thursday night will be more seasonable. We’ll fall through the 40s and then settle right around freezing inland while the shore will hover close to 40.
A piece of energy will pass to the north of us Friday. To the south, there will be rain off the Southeast coast that we’ll try to tap into. However, I believe our air will just be too dry for rain. You can expect a decent amount of cloud cover, but that’s it. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, seasonable, and comfortable for Friday night football, walking on the boardwalk and outdoor work.
As we go into the weekend, we’ll be influenced by offshore flow thanks to a deepening high pressure in New England and a coastal storm off the southeast coast. On Saturday, the wind will blow from the northeast, which will draw in cold air from the high pressure. That will mean a wintry day as afternoon highs will be barely above 40.
More moderate air will come Sunday through Tuesday with an easterly wind. Sunday will be a windy day, while the three-day stretch will feature highs in the 50s.
Despite the naturally lower tides with the quarter moon coming up, three to four days of offshore winds are hard to ignore when it comes to coastal flooding. Therefore, I’d say look out for minor flood stage during the high tides. That’ll be enough to move your cars and close the most vulnerable roads, but that’s it.
In terms of rain, Tuesday looks most likely to see it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.