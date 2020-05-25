The thermometer will climb in South Jersey, but the cloud cover prevalent for much of the holiday weekend will remain. Just as temperatures warm enough for the beach arrive Thursday, showers and storms will flare up in the forecast.
Clouds and possible areas of fog will be present Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s to start the first day of the shortened week.
In meteorology, there are different types of forecasting methods. The one I’m using for Tuesday is “persistence” forecasting. Essentially, what happened before will happen again. Until these onshore winds break and we get a new air mass to come in, it’s tough to believe it’ll be much different than Monday, despite the ridge of high pressure aloft.
A cloudy start will give way to some clearing, as the very strong May sun chomps away at a layer of low clouds. Temperatures will remain at or below average. The shore will peak in the mid-60s for highs, while the mainland gets into the low to mid-70s, warmest where there will be the most sunshine. The rip current risk should be low for the first time in quite a while, if you do feel the urge to venture into the water.
Tuesday night will cloud back up again. Temperatures will fall through the comfortable 60s during the evening. Overnight, we’ll bottom out in the upper 50s. So, again, good conditions to leave the windows open while sleeping.
Moving into Wednesday, we’ll have a more southerly component to the wind. While this likely still keeps us with a good mix of clouds and sun, it will be warm and even a bit muggy throughout the region. On a dry day, highs will be in sweater weather mid-60s in Strathmere and the shore to the mid-70s in Seaville and the mainland. Far inland places such as Hammonton may touch 80.
Surface high pressure, where winds spin clockwise, will sit far enough offshore Thursday to change winds to a due south direction. That will give us a very mild morning. Lows will be 60 to 65 degrees, and highs will climb into the upper 70s. It’ll feel like sweet summertime. A partly sunny start will mix with more afternoon clouds. An typicalm summery afternoon storm will be possible, mainly away from the shore.
