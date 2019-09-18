After bottoming out on the thermometer Wednesday into Thursday morning, temperatures will start climbing back up. This, just in time for what could be the best beach weekend of the year, in September.
We’ll start off with morning fog in rural parts of the mainland. The dew point will meet the air temperature in these spots (going off of Wednesday’s column), which will create the low visibility early. Otherwise, we’ll see glorious sunshine as high pressure moves very close to overhead.
Temperatures will start in the 50s on the mainland with low 60s at the shore. However, those places that see fog may actually be in the 40s, leading to quite the difference in morning lows.
The clouds that just gripped the area Wednesday will be gone Thursday, so, plenty of sunshine it is! The northeast wind will keep us comfortable and near seasonable. Expect highs near the mid-70s. At the shore, there will remain a higher risk of rip currents.
A clear sky, light and low dew points (in the 40s) will lead to ideal cooling conditions again Thursday night. It’ll be sweatshirt weather pretty quickly after dark, with temperatures sliding through the 60s. While the around-70-degree ocean water keeps Cape May Point and the shore around 60, the mainland will be in the 50s. A few 40s will be sprinkled in the rural towns as well. Patchy fog may exist again.
Friday will be the noticeable rebound in temperatures. It’ll be comfortable shorts weather again. We’ll be right in the middle of high pressure that stretches from Quebec to Florida. The slight southerly wind at the surface will prop up afternoon highs in the upper 70s, with low 70s at the coast.
Then, we’ll not only have a summery September weekend, but perhaps one of the most comfortable and brightest for the beach this year. Saturday will hurdle over the 80-degree mark out on the mainland, with the shore in the upper 70s, under a bright, blue sky.
Then, Sunday and Monday will be about the same. Aloft, the axis of a ridge of high pressure will move to our east. That unlocks southwesterly winds into our area. The result will be mornings in the 60s and highs well into the 80s.
The shore will hover around 80. Sunshine will be present both days, with more on Sunday.
Finally, a note about sunsets. Between Wednesday and Saturday, we will be transitioning to pre-7 p.m. sunsets. Southern Ocean County and those east of the parkway in Atlantic County already had theirs on Wednesday. It’ll be the rest of Atlantic County, the eastern half of Cumberland County and northern Cape May County on Thursday.
