If you liked the mild weather Monday, then you’ll love Tuesday.
Temperatures for some of you will reach the low to mid-60s. While Groundhog Day should be taken with a grain of salt, you could say he has been right so far.
Morning temperatures start in the mid to upper-30s. That will be good enough to make it five to 10 degrees above average. If you have been following along over the past couple of days, I have said that a light jacket will do to start the day, and that looks to hold true.
It was a quiet week for the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes.
And, for some of us, it will also be a wonderful day to leave the jacket at home. There’ll be a wide variety of temperatures throughout South Jersey, similar to Monday.
If you’re in a box within Hammonton east to the parkway, down to about Woodbine and then west to Bridgeton, you’ll be soaking up low to mid-60s for highs!
Otherwise, we expect a sea breeze in kick in again, stunting temperatures elsewhere. Those on the mainland east of the parkway, or on the mainland in Cape May County south of Woodbine, will likely stay in the low to mid-50s. Still, not bad.
‘Tis the time of year for the shore to lag behind on the big warm-ups. On Monday, highs on the barrier islands stayed a chilly 35-40 degrees. While I believe we will reach above 40, it will not be much above that.
One thing that will be constant throughout, though, is plentiful sunshine. There will just be areas of fog along the cooler shore in the morning (perhaps adding insult to injury).
Tuesday evening will be a comfortable one for most of us. A cold front will slide through after midnight. No more than extra cloud cover will be around. However, temperatures will drop back down to reality. Jackets will be needed Wednesday morning, with morning lows 30-35.
Wednesday will then be a dry, seasonable February day. Under the influence of an upper level ridge of high pressure, highs will be in the mid-40s everywhere.
Our next big system comes Wednesday night, staying until Friday. It will not rain the whole time, hardly from it, but we will see impacts. Expect rain from Wednesday between 7 and 10 p.m. until Thursday morning. Then, Friday will see scattered showers. Still, I believe there will be enough dry time for some outdoor activities to be done.
