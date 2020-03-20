What goes up must come down. After a day that brought not only spring- but summer-like temperatures to part of the region, we’ll slide back down into seasonable and then wintry territory with our temperatures. A coastal storm will then kick off the new week.
Rain showers from our overnight cold front will be present, mainly in Cape May County, until between 7 and 9 a.m. Carry the umbrella if you need to head out early in places like Rio Grande or Sea Isle City.
Otherwise, it’ll be a topsy-turvy weather day. Temperatures will start in the low 50s, well above average for this time of year. Then, they’ll stay in the low 50s, even falling into the upper 40s, which is slightly below average for this time of the year.
The reason is that the cold front that marched through overnight has plenty of cold air behind it.
So it’ll counterbalance the effects of the warming sun, which will come out for the afternoon.
That afternoon sun will give way to a clear night. Temperatures will cool quickly, thanks to the clear sky, low dew points and light winds. We’ll fall into the 40s and 30s quickly during the evening. After midnight, the shore will level off, with a low around 30. Meanwhile, the mainland will drop down into the mid-20s, our coldest night since March 8 in a tale of this “winter” we’ve had.
The brunt of the cold air will sit overhead Sunday, and temperatures will respond accordingly. Afternoon highs will sit in the mid-40s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. You’ll need the jacket if you will be going for a stroll. Although, in the strong late-March sun — equivalent to mid-September now — it won’t feel all that chilly. Morning sun will go to thickening afternoon clouds.
Clouds will continue to thicken Sunday night. We’ll drop to near 32 for lows on the mainland and mid-30s at the shore. Closing in on us, though will be a low-pressure system in the Midwest and in the Deep South.
Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely for the Monday high tide between 7 and 10 a.m. Stiff easterly winds of 15-25 mph sustained will be the cause for this, along with the new moon Tuesday. Move your cars if you need to, especially since many of us are in the house. Don’t drive through any flooded waters.
The precipitation will begin between 5 and 8 a.m. For most of us, it will be plain rain. However, I can’t completely rule out some snow northwest of a line from Woodland Township to Mays Landing and Buena Borough. If it does snow, it wouldn’t stick and turn to rain after an hour or two.
Otherwise, it’ll be close to a washout, with rain pretty much all day long. Rainfall totals of a half inch to an inch will be likely, enough for pockets of roadway ponding.
