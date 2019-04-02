The bridge to warmer weather comes at the expense of a coastal storm that will bring a brief shot of rain and wind to South Jersey on Tuesday night.
Similar to Monday, we will start with some sunshine. Depending on where you will be around sunrise, it will feel much different out.
The clear sky and light winds will lead to ideal cooling conditions, with the milder ocean waters keeping the colder temperatures at bay along the shore.
If you will be in Woodbine or Eagleswood or Mullica townships, expect temperatures below 25. Along the parkway corridor, it will be around 30, with the shores in the mid-30s. Atlantic City International Airport has an outside shot of tying the record low, which stands at 23 degrees.
Temperatures will equalize as the day goes on, though. Clouds will build in, but it will still be a good day for outdoor work or activities, despite being on the cool side. Afternoon highs will be 45-50 degrees.
A coastal storm will chug up the Eastern Seaboard on Tuesday. Winds will turn to the east and then the northeast late, picking up in intensity to 15-20 mph.
The bulk of the system will lie well to our east, barely even giving us higher coastal waters.
The potential for rain will be between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.
No place will likely rain for that long, though. The shore will see the most rain, amounting to less than a half inch. If you’re in western Atlantic or Cumberland counties, I would say at least 80 percent of this time will be dry.
Coastal flooding will not be a concern, despite easterly winds. It’s out-to-sea location will save us here.
By the time Wednesday morning roll out, the sunshine will be back.
Temperatures will start at 40-45 degrees, around average. Winds will flip to the northwest and blow briskly throughout the day, around 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
Despite the northwest winds, there will be no real source of cold air. Therefore, highs will surge into the low 60s on the mainland, with the shore in the upper 50s.
So, besides the winds, it will be a comfortable day. This could be a high risk for wildfires, however.
Thursday will then be as typical of an early April day as you can have in South Jersey.
Under a partly sunny sky, and low humidity, highs will reach the 50s (highest on the mainland).
