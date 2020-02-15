We’ll be on a familiar upward trend in temperatures Sunday, which will last until a rain-making storm system passes Tuesday.
Temperatures in morning will be in the 25- to 32-degree range, highest along the shore. High pressure will still take hold of the region early, bringing glimpses of sun.
As we go into the afternoon, though, expect the clouds. A strong system of mid-level moisture will move through. Typically, I’d think rain, but given how dry our air was at the surface the past couple of days, any rain falling well above our heads will evaporate by the time it reaches the ground.
High temperatures will be just around 50 degrees. That will be perfect for continuing Polar Bear Plunge weekend festivities in Sea Isle City or taking a stroll around Smithville.
Into the evening, winds will blow from the south. Temperatures should be on a slow decline. Expect 40s for the evening, just in jacket territory. Then, Monday morning, lows will be in the mid-30s on the mainland, with upper 30s at the shore.
It will be comfortable for Presidents’ Day. The moisture will be gone as a cold front passes early, and a new high pressure will usher in sunshine for much of the day. High temperatures during the afternoon will be similar to Sunday, just a touch warmer, especially in the sun.
Clouds will return to our forecast Monday night, though. This will be ahead of a storm system that cuts from Texas into the Great Lakes. This is a familiar pattern for us. Storm systems cutting to the west of South Jersey bring warm air, and virtually every decent sized storm we have had this winter turned potential snow into rain. Lows will be in the mid-30s inland, with low 40s at the shore, and that should happen just around midnight Tuesday.
Rain will be around Tuesday, but I’m optimistic the daytime will not be a washout. Rather, expect spotty showers from the late morning onward as areas of fog develop. Highs will get into the mid- and upper 50s, so a raincoat will be needed.
Then, late in the day, between 4 and 7 p.m., a cold front will pass, bringing the steady rain. This will last pretty much throughout the evening, ending in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday. It will be gusty at times, but not in the damaging wind category. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter and half inch, not enough for any flooding concerns, either.
While the cold front will pass Tuesday night, the arctic air will only move in at a turtle’s pace. In fact, Wednesday should be a seasonable February day, loaded with sunshine and highs of 45-50.
Another surge of very cold air will move in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid-30s Thursday and upper 30s Friday. Thursday night will be another one to really bundle up for and will be in the teens. Both days will feature sunshine, though there’s an outside snow shower chance Thursday.
