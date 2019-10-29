CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A bag of heroin was found in child's bag of candy that was collected from a trunk or treat event held Friday in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
The Prosecutor's Office said Monday that a laboratory analysis confirmed the substance was heroin.
Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland called it "one isolated incident."
Even so, Cape May County residents are being warned to be cautious with suspicious or unfamiliar looking candy and other edible items during the Halloween season by Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief of County Detetives Paul S. Skill.
Sutherland and Skill urge the public to always check the Halloween candy children bring home and to be cautious of any suspicious looking or unfamiliar packaging and baggies.
CAPE MAY — Speakers drove home a by-now-familiar refrain at a Wednesday morning town hall me…
Parents and guardians should be vigilant while trick or treating with their children and if at all possible do not let them consume any candy until a thorough inspection has been completed after returning home, the prosecutor's office said.
Anyone who comes into contact with or has any information regarding suspicious candy, please contact your local police department. Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line.
Staff Writer Colt Shaw contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.