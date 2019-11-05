CAMDEN — A Texas man who built allegedly built a "five-star doomsday" bunker outside of Dallas was sentenced to 15 months in prison Monday for conspiring to launder $200,000, according to the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey.
John Eckerd, 55, of McKinney, Texas, appeared before U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb. Eckerd and his conspirator, Anthony Romano, 53, of Springfield, New Jersey, were strung along by an undercover agent who met with them in "various locations" in Atlantic County from September 2017 to December 2017 to make 10 money laundering transaction, according to documents in the case.
The agent told them the money was made selling narcotics for a South American cartel, according to documents from the case.
Initially, Romano, who was recently sentenced to 54 months in prison for conspiring to launder over $590,000, would receive bags of cash in exchange for business checks, minus a fee, from shell companies set up to disguise the nature of the transaction, according to documents in the case.
Some twenty days after first meeting the agent, Romano suggested they could launder larger sums through his associate in Texas, Eckerd, who was building a underground bunker development for wealthy people which was billed as capable of withstanding anything from a viral epidemic to nuclear war, according to documents in the case.
The sums of money grew, and in January of 2018 Romano was handed $100,000, and wired the money, minus a fee, to the agent instead of handing over a business check.
Eckerd and Romano both received three years of supervised release.
