UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — A fourth child has died following a New Jersey house fire that earlier claimed the lives of three youngsters and injured several other occupants and firefighters.
The Hudson County prosecutor's office announced early Monday that a critically injured 13-year-old boy had died.
Officials have previously said that Friday morning's fire at a three-story home in Union City also killed two boys — ages 2 and 7 — and a 5-year-old girl. Another child and a woman remain hospitalized in critical condition, while a man is listed in stable condition.
Eight firefighters were treated at hospitals, mostly for smoke inhalation or heat-related issues.
The Red Cross has reported helping 30 people from eight families.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
