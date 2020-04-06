Snow-free conditions and mild weather have allowed the New Jersey Forest Fire Service to conduct widespread burning, leading officials to believe that a less intense wildfire season may be on the way.
"We had a mild winter, we had little snow cover, so that allowed us to get a lot of work done. We definitely pushed hard. Guys were eager and enthusiastic and the morale was really good. It (the prescribed burning season) was a good way to transition into the forecast fire season," said Greg McLaughlin, fire warden for the Forest Fire Service.
The South Jersey area, generally classified as places south of Monmouth, Middlesex and Mercer counties, saw the least amount of snow this snow season since records were kept in 1895, said Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist.
An average regionwide snow total of 0.6 inches fell, including no snow during the month of March, also a record.
"I'm not a snow guy, it messes up the burning. ... Access (to prescribed burning sites) is a big one because sometimes the roads are under water, it's hazardous for equipment," said Quincy Jones, forest fire control technician for the Forest Fire Service.
During the 2020 prescribed burning season, 25,070 acres of land were burned statewide. 3,959 acres were done by the state in Division C, which runs from Camden to Atlantic counties on south. Some of those acres include places the Forest Fire service had not been able to reach in years, but did so in 2020 because of long stretches of snow-free and mild weather, McLaughlin said.
"We did 1,500 acres in Ocean County near Forked River Mountains. There hasn’t been a lot of work done there in terms of reducing fuels. They’re really complicated and high risk, because the fuels (leaves, twigs, etc.) are heavy and haven’t been burned in a long time. They take a lot of planning and a lot of resources," McLaughin said.
The Hesstown area of Maurice River Township was another spot where past winters quelled the prescribed burning flames, until this season. The ability to reach these sites will pay dividends in the months to come.
"Even if we have fires in adjacent areas to our prescribed burning, we’re able to control spot fires a lot easier," Jones said.
In New Jersey, 99 percent of the 1,400 wildfires we see each year, on average are human indu…
It also led to higher morale among the ones who will fight future blazes.
"Going into fire season, guys rest a little easier because the (controlled burning) will impact their strategy on how to manage a wildfire incident," McLaughlin said.
Jones agreed, saying not only are firefighters more confident going into wildfire season, but homeowners were "really positive" about this burning, too.
Homeowners can contact their location section warden for an assessment of their property.
Forest fires are most likely in the Pine Barrens during the spring and can spread rapidly.
Humidity below 25 percent, a buildup of dry, fine fuels, and wind shifts due to sea-breezes happen often in the spring.
According to research from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, 99 percent of 1,400 wildfires…
"Given the Pinelands soil, being sandy and porous, it can rain in the morning, and we have a large wildfire in the afternoon," McLaughlin said.
However, firefighters believe they will be on it quickly.
"If there is a wildfire, I'd be able to contain it easier," Jones said.
