The super PAC called The Committee to Defend the President will begin airing a "Thank Van Drew" ad praising Rep. Jeff Van Drew for switching to the Republican Party, a spokesman said Friday.
It encourages people to call Van Drew's district office to express their admiration, and a staffer who answered the phone there Friday afternoon was not yet aware of the ad or how it may affect the office.
President Donald Trump and Van Drew announced his switch in an Oval Office press conference Thursday afternoon.
It's a highly unusual move because he goes from a member of the majority to the minority in the House of Representatives.
A press statement praised Van Drew for "abandoning the impeachment-obsessed Democrats, and supporting President Trump's agenda," saying Van Drew "put country before party" instead of "participating in a sham impeachment."
The Committee is spending $250,000 on the ad, including $200,000 for television spots and $50,000 for digital outreach, the spokesman said.
Airing this weekend and through the end of next week, the ad will only be seen in Van Drew's 2nd Congressional District, airing on TV channels like CBS, ABC, NBC, and Fox News Channel. It will also be promoted on Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms.
"Anti-Trump Democrats have long claimed to put country before party, but only Van Drew has actually done so," said Committee chairman Ted Harvey. "Those who support President Trump thank Van Drew for seeing reason and tuning out the charade of an impeachment process that has gone on far too long. Van Drew will be a valuable ally for President Trump in the years to come, as he continues to make America great again."
This story is devoloping. Please check back for updates.
