As the holiday season kicks off Monday, Mother Nature will waste no time getting into the wintry spirit.
A pair of high pressure systems will keep our week mainly dry. The bigger story will be the consistently chilly temperature and possibly one of the coldest days of the year for Thanksgiving itself.
Even though the turkey hasn’t been put on the table yet, snow season, and the winter of 2018…
We will start the week with a mix of sun and clouds. An area of rain will pass to our north and south. This will leave us "stuck" in the middle with dry skies. With a light and variable wind, temperatures will reach the mid 50s, seasonable for this time of year.
An Alberta clipper will eject out of the Great Lakes states Monday evening. This will combine with a hint of southerly moisture to provide our only “wet” period of the week.
A few rain showers will be present from 11 p.m. Monday to about the morning commute on Tuesday. The best potential for showers will be in towns like Stafford, Folsom and Bridgeton. In fact, Cape May County could be completely dry.
Either way, it will not be a washout, even in the morning. Some sun will come out for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 50s for highs.
Tuesday night will be a breezy night with northwest winds. Lows will be around freezing. Even with plentiful (though weak) sunshine Wednesday, the mid 40s will be all we get to. Perhaps it’ll keep you inside, preparing for the holiday.
If you are heading out Thanksgiving Eve, you will need the New Years Eve coat. A strong Canadian high pressure pushes in. Combined with a low pressure in Atlantic Canada, winds will turn to the north and howl. The evening will see temperatures fall through the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. Thursday morning will be have a morning low of 27 to 31 degrees.
Then, comes Thanksgiving.
It will be possible the “warmest” part of the day will be midnight Thursday. I’m not ready to go there yet. I do believe we’ll have some warming. However, sustained winds of 15 mph with gusts in the 30s from the north will be more frozen turkey than cold turkey.
High temperatures? Mid-30s look likely, even at the shore. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the day. We’ll dive more into Thanksgiving climatology later in the week. However, it could be one of the coldest Thanksgivings on record.
Thursday night will get bitterly cold. 10s will be all I see on the mainland.
