ESTELL MANOR - Atlantic County military veterans, who would prefer to have their remains buried with their fellow soldiers, will have more options available to them, beginning this year.
Construction started on the second phase of a 20-acre expansion of the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, located within the county park in this city south of Mays Landing.
The one-acre expansion that was completed in 2014 was added to the already existing eight-acre cemetery, but the county is spending $2.9 million on the current expansion, said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.
"The cemetery has become extremely popular. It is beautifully landscaped," said Levinson, who added veterans have changed their burial plans in order to be put there. "There will be no waiting list to get into the veterans cemetery."
The veterans cemetery is the final resting place for Atlantic County veterans and their spouses. There are currently 5,454 individuals interred in the cemetery with an average of 230 burials annually.
Veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War now range in age from 100 to those in their 60s. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 12,963 veterans live in Atlantic County out of 265,429 residents.
The Atlantic County Veterans Museum is located in the historic Daniel Estell House adjacent to the veterans cemetery.
"The whole area is a tribute to our fighting men and women who served," Levinson said.
Currently, trees are being cleared where a road will be created, but the bulk of the work will take place in the spring through the fall.
The expansion includes the construction of a columbarium that will hold up to 900 urns, the installation of two flag poles, drainage and irrigation systems and American with Disabilities Act-accessible parking.
Purple Heart Drive will be split to maintain a recreation area with a designated paved pedestrian-bicycle path to improve the safety of those biking, jogging and walking. The project also includes the building of new bathrooms.
NORTHFIELD — At first glance, the two green bus shelters on the north and south sides of New…
The veterans cemetery started with four acres in 1985. The current expansion started to be discussed as early as 2005, said Atlantic County Administrator Gerald DelRosso.
The cemetery was being filled fast while the permitting process was moving slowly, said Eric Husta, the county's division director of parks and recreation.
"I do know that it (the plans) went back and forth multiple times between agencies. Every time a set of plans were looked at, there were more questions to make sure the county was transparent," said Husta, who added wetlands and soil conservation among other concerns had to be addressed.
The cemetery expansion plans were created internally by officials in the county's parks and budget offices, DelRosso said.
When bids for the project were sent out originally, they returned extremely high, so changes were made to bring the cost of the project down, DelRosso said.
In 2014, one-acre expansion was done by the county's public works and parks departments, DelRosso said.
"It was extremely labor intensive," said DelRosso, who added even the one-acre addition involved cutting down trees and clearing land.
Cemetery expansion construction will be complete this fall with the possible exceptions of the roadway and the bathrooms, DelRosso said.
The cost of the burial for veterans and their spouses is paid with state and federal money.
"This should have been done sooner," DelRosso said. "I think it's wonderful for the veterans."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.