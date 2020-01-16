Thursday’s windy day primed the atmosphere with the tools we need to flip to a wintry cold set up. While a little wintry weather will come Saturday, a brief warm up in this new regime will mean more rain than snow during the day.
Temperatures will firmly be in the jacket category in the morning, in the low to mid-20s out in Bridgeton and the mainland, with upper 20s in Brigantine and the shore. A plethora of sun will start the day.
We’ll have a good amount of sunshine throughout the day, too. High pressure, centered in New England, will reach an arm out to South Jersey, keeping us dry, bright and cold. Highs will be in the mid-30s, feeling like 25-30 with the wind chill.
Friday night will be an ideal night for radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes straight into outer space. You need a clear sky, light winds and low dew points. We will have all of that.
So we’ll drop into the 20s quickly after dark. Then, after midnight, the mainland will drop into the teens. We should be in the 15- to 20-degree range for everywhere but the shore, which will be 20-25 Saturday morning. Then, our much talked-about system will move through Saturday.
A warm front will move in, bringing a shot of snow starting 10 a.m. to noon, from Salem County to Long Beach Island.
The only change from the last column is that I believe even though the shore will start as snow, which temperatures just shy of 30 during this time. High pressure, while it slips away, will continue to provide us with dry air. That will limit the amount of snow that will actually accumulate as much of the morning will be spent by the storm trying to moisten up the atmosphere for precipitation.
I believe the snow that does fall will be light and struggle to stick to the roads. Overall, it should be a low impact for your day. Snow will fall for a few hours, but it will change to rain between 1 and 4 p.m., first in Cape May and spreading to the northwest. As it changes, the intensity of the rain will pick up. It’ll be a fairly steady rain for the afternoon, as low pressure will move into New England, and we will warm up on a south wind. We’ll be in the 40s for much of the afternoon. Then, between 9 and 11 p.m., the rain will end.
In terms of snowfall totals, expect between a coating and 1.5 inches for those west of the Garden State Parkway and north of Cape May Court House in Cape May County. The shore and the lower part of Cape May County may see snow, but it won’t stick.
Strong winds will then sweep in Saturday night into Sunday. Expect toppled-over garbage cans, your vehicle swaying in the wind and possibly downed tree branches. Out of the northwest, sustained winds will be 15-25 mph, with gusts 35-45 mph, highest at the shore. Temperatures will be enough for the jacket throughout the day. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci speaks to Guys Get Together group in Ventnor
The winter that was, coastal flooding and climate change were all discussed with Meteorologist Joe Martucci at the Guys Get Together group at the Shirat Hayam Synagogue in Ventnor.
As previously reported, Guys Get Together, includes about 30 men of varying ages who meet under the direction of Ventnor resident Marsha Galespie, who develops the programs for them.
Galespie, a longtime volunteer who is now in her 70s, founded the nonprofit Community for Safe Usage of Recreation Environment, which planned and built the C-Sure playground at Somerset Avenue and the Boardwalk.
