A pair of low-pressure systems will pass through for Presidents Day weekend, one wet and one with some wintry weather. If you want the dry weather, though, there’ll be good chunks of that, too.
Temperatures will continue to rise Friday morning. Expect 40s around sunrise. A cold front will move east throughout the day. Ahead of it will be breezy, southwest winds, gusting to 30 mph.
There will be two weak chances for rain. The first will be between 7 a.m. and noon, and then again from 7 p.m. to midnight. Both will be isolated, at most, and many of you will be dry.
You can probably take the jacket off for a good part of the day. High temperatures on the mainland and away from the Delaware Bay will be around 60 degrees. At the shore, highs will be in the mid-50s.
Temperatures will fall quickly behind the cold front Friday evening. Carry the coat. It should be around 40 by midnight. However, lows will only be in the mid 30s come Saturday morning, still about 10 degrees above average.
Saturday will then start with a little bit of sunshine, but clouds will quickly fill in. A low-pressure system will move from the Great Plains into the mid-South. Here’s what to expect.
If you will be in Cape May County and along the bayshore of Cumberland County, a few rain/snow showers will be around during the evening hours. Accumulations would be around an inch at most (could be just wet). So, slick traveling, but not enough to stop plans.
The rest of the region has no guarantee to see any precipitation. In fact, if you will be north of the White Horse Pike, expect a mostly cloudy day.
High temperatures will be around 40 degrees, lower if you get any precipitation.
Saturday night will return to the wintertime chill. Temperatures will fall through the 30s and bottom out in the mid to upper 20s on Sunday morning.
Sunday will then be a dry, in-between day.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low 40s.
Another system will then pass through from Sunday night into Monday, likely confined to the morning. This will be wet, not white, so bring the umbrella. However, I believe a good chunk of the day will be dry to honor the presidents. Afternoon highs will be near 50 degrees.
