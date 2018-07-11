The 143rd Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel take place through Monday at St. Joseph Church in Hammonton.
The feast is the longest running Italian festival in the country and a Hammonton tradition since 1875. The feast features Italian specialties, Spanish food, a wine and beer garden, live entertainment and vendors.
There is live music daily from 7 to 11 p.m. including 1960's, 1970's and 1980's music from the Mighty Parrot Band on Thursday, contemporary/light rock from InSeries on Saturday, rock from Suitcase Murphy on Sunday and classic rock/country from Gypsy Train on Monday.
The Karaoke Idol finals featuring DJ Bobby P. will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday with special guest judges.
A series of masses and prayer services will be held Monday at St. Joseph Church at 226 French St., including the Mt. Carmel Society Mass for Deceased Members at 9 a.m. and an Italian Mass followed by confession at 10:30 a.m.
