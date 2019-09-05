Dorian Storm Prep Cape May

Bruno Ibodullaev of Congress Hall in Cape May secures rental umbrellas in a shed Thursday on the Perry Street beach. Concessions along the beaches in Cape May were still open but were busy securing shelters, chairs and umbrellas in preparation for strong winds and rain from Hurricane Dorian moving up the coast.

 Dale Gerhard / For The Press

WEATHER: The first full week of high school football is here and Meteorologist Joe Martucci has a Dorian update forecast from Mainland Regional High School. Sports reporter Mike McGarry is on hand with Joe also to give his thoughts on the football and the forecast.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments