To go from hazy, hot and humid to refreshing and seasonable is a two-step process for us. We lose the heat Tuesday, but additional rain and storms will keep it muggy until drier air sweeps in for mid- to late week.
The front page of The Press has some final facts on the heat wave that was, so I’ll use this space to talk about the next couple of days coming up. However, I will say that while not record breaking as a whole, in my opinion, this was one of the more historic heat waves, especially when you take into account how warm the nights stayed.
Two feet of water will carry away most cars. However, the impact from rushing water starts i…
While we won’t have the threat for severe weather that Monday’s storms brought, the storms and rain on Tuesday will bring the potential for roadway, stream and creek flooding. A very tropical air mass still remains in place. Preciptiable water values, a measure of moisture in a column of air, will still remain above 2 inches. As my friend Jim Eberwine, former National Weather Service Meteorologist says, you can double that amount to find the highest rainfall potential in any one storm. So, we get to about 4 inches. However, most will stay well under that.
The cold front will stay right offshore for the morning. Showers and storms will be around, especially east of the Garden State Parkway, closest to the front. Between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., I believe Cumberland and western Atlantic counties are mainly done. Those elsewhere will still see a few showers into the afternoon. However, if you have outdoor p.m. plans, they’ll be OK as long as you’re good with a soggy ground.
Temperatures? What a difference a day makes as 75 to 80 degrees will be it, 15 to 20 degrees cooler than Monday and cooler than Friday and Saturday nights. It will still be plenty sticky, though, with a heat index in the mid-80s.
The low pressure will consolidate itself and eventually move away. High pressure will then come out to play and it’s hanging out for a while. Tuesday night will see a clearing sky and perfect windows-open sleeping weather in the mid- to upper 60s.
I’m imagining there’ll be plenty of small talk about how refreshing it’ll feel Wednesday. We’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky. As cooler air slides in from Canada, we’ll have a high in the low 80s. Dew points stay in the “touch humid” low 60s.
Thursday through Monday stay spot-on seasonable for our South Jersey summer. Expect a partly sunny sky, at worse. Highs stay in the 80s all of these days, with perhaps a few 90s in places like Millville on Sunday. You can leave the air conditioning off for most of the nights, too. Rain will be nowhere in sight.
To those who don’t like the heat: We made it.
