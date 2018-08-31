Like a litter of rescued beagles bursting from their cages onto soft grass for the first time, summer at the shore is pure joy. Memories are made and stories get bigger and wilder until Labor Day, when the shore suddenly (and almost literally) turns into a pumpkin overnight.
With the end of summer looming, let's look back on what made the summer of 2018 legendary in South Jersey.
• If one thing will make the history books this summer in our area it’s that somehow, despite many counting Atlantic City out, two new casinos managed to open on the same exact day. Ocean Resort Casino and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City welcomed visitors by the thousands starting June 27. Among those were some major stars. A-listers like Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Foxx and Heidi Klum dropped in at Ocean Resort for grand opening parties, while Pitbull and Carrie Underwood performed at Hard Rock as part of the opening weekend festivities.
• Not all of Atlantic City’s concerts went off without a hitch. Singer Demi Lovato pulled out of a scheduled beach concert at the last minute due to a reported drug overdose, leaving her relatively obscure opening act Lauv to fill in as co-headliner with Cheat Codes. Needless to say, attendance was not as high as expected.
• On June 14, after years of legal challenges, sports betting was finally made legal in New Jersey. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa was the first casino to have an active sports book, with former Philadelphia 76ers star Julius “Dr. J” Erving placing the first bet.
• In what can only be described as the most elaborate and lengthy quinceanera ever, Borgata spent the summer celebrating its 15th birthday with a variety of concerts, VIP parties, culinary celebrations and more. Entertainers such as Britney Spears, Cher and Stevie Wonder brought in some of the largest crowds of the season. There was even a celebration within the celebration as restaurant Izakaya celebrated its 10th anniversary.
• The Observation Wheel wowed guests in its first summer on Steel Pier. At 227 feet, the 15-minute ride offers 360-degree views in climate-controlled gondolas. You can even listen to music and receive beverage service while you ride.
• Weather-wise, the biggest news was the lack of news. Although it may not have been the driest summer on record, the absence of any major hurricanes made it easy to enjoy the season.
• To the south, Ocean City continued to raise the bar for live entertainment with concerts at the Music Pier from Aimee Mann, the Beach Boys and Gordon Lightfoot, among others.
• Sea creatures large and small made their presence known in the waters off the Jersey Shore, from sea lice in Ocean City to clinging jellyfish in Barnegat Bay to Portuguese man-of-wars in Wildwood Crest and elsewhere along the coast.
• Visitors to Wildwood’s Boardwalk were again instructed to “Watch the tram car, please” as the iconic conveyance celebrated its 70th year of service in June. In honor of the occasion, for one day rides were available for just 10 cents, the original price from when the trams first rode the boards.
