Sunny Margate Beach October

Dawn Rosen, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, lies on the beach in Margate on Tuesday, when highs reached 81 at Atlantic City International Airport.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

Afternoon highs Wednesday will likely shatter a daily record and threaten to top an October record as well.

Wednesday morning will be more of a typical July morning, rather than October. We will start between 65 and 70 degrees, without the temperature-limiting cloud cover that kept Tuesday from being a scorcher as well.

When we think locals summer, it’s usually September, but October can have it, too. It will be hot, no doubt about it. High temperatures west of the Garden State Parkway will likely touch 90.

East of the parkway going to the shore, it tapers off to the mid-80s. On the Delaware Bay, the southwest breeze, a sea breeze, will mean low 80s. Water temperatures will be warm, but a high risk of rip currents and unguarded beaches means we need to stay out of the water.

Factor in dew points in the upper 60s, and you have a heat index in the mid-90s in spots.

Atlantic City International Airport, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina and Millville all likely tie or break daily record highs. Cape May’s record high is 88, and I believe we will fall just short.

This heat will be strong enough to challenge monthly records, too. At A.C. Airport (records date to 1943), we’re forecasting to tie the monthly record of 90, set twice.

So where is 90-degree heat average for this time of the year? The desert Southwest is about it. Tempe to Phoenix to Yuma to Palm Springs all still cook, with a normal high at or even above 90 degrees.

We’ll start to tear apart our weather pattern Wednesday night, though. The ridge of upper level high pressure will crawl south. At the surface, a front will inch closer from the north. That will still keep it in the 80s during the first hours of the evening and in the low to mid-60s for overnight lows. However, clouds will build in, and after 3 a.m. isolated rain showers will arrive.

Depending on where you are in South Jersey, Thursday should be a much different day. For places like Little Egg Harbor Township and those north of the White Horse Pike, think more clouds than sun with sporadic showers. It will not be a washout. High temperatures will be in the low 70s — back to reality.

As you move toward Cape May County, farther from the front, expect more sunshine, less rain (if any) and more heat. Highs will top out around 80, keeping summer around.

There’ll be a round of minor coastal flooding present during the midday high tide. Move your cars if you need to on that first block or so of bayside roads and the usual problem spots.

A cold front will sweep through Friday. No rain will be expected, but an autumnal north wind will blow. Highs go back to seasonable, around 70, and we’ll say goodbye to summery weather until 2020.

