Afternoon highs Wednesday will likely shatter a daily record and threaten to top an October record as well.
Wednesday morning will be more of a typical July morning, rather than October. We will start between 65 and 70 degrees, without the temperature-limiting cloud cover that kept Tuesday from being a scorcher as well.
When we think locals summer, it’s usually September, but October can have it, too. It will be hot, no doubt about it. High temperatures west of the Garden State Parkway will likely touch 90.
East of the parkway going to the shore, it tapers off to the mid-80s. On the Delaware Bay, the southwest breeze, a sea breeze, will mean low 80s. Water temperatures will be warm, but a high risk of rip currents and unguarded beaches means we need to stay out of the water.
Labor Day weekend isn’t the end of the summer tourism season in South Jersey anymore.
Factor in dew points in the upper 60s, and you have a heat index in the mid-90s in spots.
Atlantic City International Airport, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina and Millville all likely tie or break daily record highs. Cape May’s record high is 88, and I believe we will fall just short.
This heat will be strong enough to challenge monthly records, too. At A.C. Airport (records date to 1943), we’re forecasting to tie the monthly record of 90, set twice.
So where is 90-degree heat average for this time of the year? The desert Southwest is about it. Tempe to Phoenix to Yuma to Palm Springs all still cook, with a normal high at or even above 90 degrees.
I wanted to answer a question I get on social media frequently.
We’ll start to tear apart our weather pattern Wednesday night, though. The ridge of upper level high pressure will crawl south. At the surface, a front will inch closer from the north. That will still keep it in the 80s during the first hours of the evening and in the low to mid-60s for overnight lows. However, clouds will build in, and after 3 a.m. isolated rain showers will arrive.
Depending on where you are in South Jersey, Thursday should be a much different day. For places like Little Egg Harbor Township and those north of the White Horse Pike, think more clouds than sun with sporadic showers. It will not be a washout. High temperatures will be in the low 70s — back to reality.
As you move toward Cape May County, farther from the front, expect more sunshine, less rain (if any) and more heat. Highs will top out around 80, keeping summer around.
There’ll be a round of minor coastal flooding present during the midday high tide. Move your cars if you need to on that first block or so of bayside roads and the usual problem spots.
A cold front will sweep through Friday. No rain will be expected, but an autumnal north wind will blow. Highs go back to seasonable, around 70, and we’ll say goodbye to summery weather until 2020.
Seventh - September 24, 2010
Fittingly, the earliest date on this list is also the hottest one. This is credence to the slightly higher sun angle and being closer to the residual summer heat.
The thermometer reached 93 degrees on this day.
The Press Archives reported that it was the forty-fifth day over 90 for the year, which was and still is a record.
Fifth (Tie) - September 25, 1970 and 2010
For 2010, the 90 degree reading was the ever so slight cool down from the 93 degree scorcher the day before. Back in 1970 this was a great excuse to skip out of work on a Friday and head to the shore.
Fourth - September 26, 1970
... And, perhaps stay at the shore too. The 90 degree heat that next day in 1970, a Saturday also had an overnight low of 71.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Third - September 27, 1998
Another 93 degree scorcher made it a roaster for the tail end of September. This shattered the previous record of 87.
More impressive might have been the record at Atlantic City itself, though. The 85 degree high broke a then 137-record. The mark in 1861 was way before air conditioners, and 19 years before Thomas Edison put a patent on the incandescent light bulb, according to the Institute for Energy Research.
As long as A.C. Airport reaches 90 on Wednesday this week, it will take over third place.
Second - October 5, 1959
South Jersey took something of a fall break from the 90 degree heat, only to return on October 5.
On that date in 1959, the thermometer sat at 90 degrees.
First - October 7, 2007
Atlantic City International Airport had a 90 degree Sunday sizzler on October 7, 2007, the latest on record.
According to the Press Archives, heat exhaustion set in to some participating in the 18 mile run on Long Beach Island. Barnegat Light First Aid Squad Capt. Carol VanMeter reported that one runner was found unconscious and one was in serious condition.
"It was complete bedlam. People vomiting, passing out. They were even wandering away, I guess to walk off the run, and they were collapsing," VanMeter said at the time.
So, where is 90 degree heat the average in early October?
The Desert Southwest is where you want to be.
Tuscon averages 90 degrees on October 2. Phoenix, Arizona, Yuma, Arizona and Palm Springs, California, still don't cool down below 90, on average.
Be sure to watch Joe's daily forecast videos online. This forecast is updated Monday through Friday. For articles and more, you can also follo…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.