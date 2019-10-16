8:07 p.m. update: Power has been restored to most of Ocean City that lost it earlier in the evening, according to Atlantic City Electric's outage map.
There are 164 customers in Estell Manor without power, according to Atlantic City Electric.
Elsewhere, a tree fell on a home in Ocean Acres earlier on Wednesday.
@myWeatherNJ @LBIWeather tree came down on my house here in Ocean Acres. pic.twitter.com/WSgdpiUleN— William Jameson (@WhiskeyBill) October 16, 2019
5:23 p.m. update - Another tree fell on Route 9. This time, it was in Somers Point, on the northbound side south of Mays Landing Road. All lanes are closer, per the Department of Highways.
5:07 p.m. update: A tree fell in Route 9 northbound in Cape May Court House just south of the Garden State Parkway. This has closed all lanes on the Parkway, per the Department of Highways.
Original Story
Some residents and business in Ocean City are without power on Wednesday evening as a rapidly strengthening coastal storm forms nearby.
As of 5:15 p.m., 1,513 Atlantic City Electric customers are without power in Ocean City. That is 7 percent of the population, according to Atlantic City Electric's outage map.
Later Wednesday, a storm system will bring a short, but intense period of rain, followed by …
Weather is the cause for the power outages, according to the outage map. Heavy rain and strengthening winds have gripped the region throughout the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts have been around 40 mph at the shore, with a 41 mph reading in Atlantic City, 40 in Harvey Cedars and 39 mph in Wildwood.
The estimated restoration time is 6 p.m.
There are other outages in towns, but all of minor and under 50 customers.
Additional power outages will not be ruled out on Wednesday night and into Thursday. 35-45 mph gusts will be present, reaching to 50 mph at the shore at times. A wind advisory will be in effect to highlight the risk for power outages, downed tree branches and toppled over loose objects.
A "bombogenesis" storm brought a short, intense period of rain on Wednesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.