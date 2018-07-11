Four locations, three segments and one week to do it all. We'll be on the road plenty between Friday and Tuesday for On The Road. Doing the math, it's coming out to 163 miles worth of crossing South Jersey. That's plenty of miles and perhaps lots of confusion. I mean, look at this map
So, to point our compass in the right direction, here is the full lineup of stop number 31 through 34.
North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest (stops 31 and 32)
When: Friday, July 13 (there will be no walking under ladders this day)
Time: We will start at the Seaport Pier in North Wildwood at 10 a.m. We will then be making stops at Fresh on Fifth, also in North Wildwood and in Wildwood Crest at a place TBD.
Our Guest: We have a loaded lineup. We will speak to North Wildwood Mayor Patrick T. Rosenello and the Bass family, who owns Fresh on 5th. We will have two other guests as well.
It's been summer for a while. However, the period after the 4th of July is the busiest time …
Hammonton
When: Monday, July 16 at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel festival.
Time: 2:30 p.m. at the procession of the Saints in downtown Hammonton.
Our Guest: Father Peter M. Saporito, Pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.
Carnival season is in full swing in South Jersey. The long evenings and warm weather make it…
Sea Isle City (stop 34)
When: Tuesday, July 17 at The Promenade and JFK Boulevard.
Time: 9 a.m.
Our Guest: Mayor Leonard Desiderio
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.