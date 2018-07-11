022318_hom_OntheRoad

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci visited Vineland City Hall on Thursday for his series of on-site weather forecasts from every South Jersey town in The Press’ coverage area. He is shown with Mayor Anthony Fanucci. See Joe’s weather forecast on page C6. Follow his road series using #MartuccisMap on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 Staff Photographer Craig Matthews

Four locations, three segments and one week to do it all. We'll be on the road plenty between Friday and Tuesday for On The Road. Doing the math, it's coming out to 163 miles worth of crossing South Jersey. That's plenty of miles and perhaps lots of confusion. I mean, look at this map

+1 
OTRs
Buy Now

These are all the upcoming On The Roads in the next week. 

So, to point our compass in the right direction, here is the full lineup of stop number 31 through 34. 

North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest (stops 31 and 32) 

When: Friday, July 13 (there will be no walking under ladders this day)

Time: We will start at the Seaport Pier in North Wildwood at 10 a.m. We will then be making stops at Fresh on Fifth, also in North Wildwood and in Wildwood Crest at a place TBD. 

Our Guest: We have a loaded lineup. We will speak to North Wildwood Mayor Patrick T. Rosenello and the Bass family, who owns Fresh on 5th. We will have two other guests as well. 

Hammonton

When: Monday, July 16 at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel festival. 

Time: 2:30 p.m. at the procession of the Saints in downtown Hammonton. 

Our Guest: Father Peter M. Saporito, Pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

Sea Isle City (stop 34) 

When: Tuesday, July 17 at The Promenade and JFK Boulevard.

Time: 9 a.m. 

Our Guest: Mayor Leonard Desiderio

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.