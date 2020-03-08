Even though we’ve been plenty mild this winter, Monday will be the spring fever kind of day that will make you want to stay outside and take in the views of the early blooming trees already popping up.
Spring showers will then follow midweek with a return to seasonable, chillier weather for the end of the week and weekend.
Temperatures on Monday morning will start between 40 and 45 degrees, about 10 degrees above average and a sign of where our day will head. Yes, you’ll want a light jacket to start the day, but if you will be on the mainland, you’ll only need it for a little while.
South Jersey will have exclusive access to a pocket of warm air that will mix down toward the surface. That will lead to T-shirt weather, where highs will touch 70 degrees.
A cooling sea-breeze will set up, and it will leave the barrier islands in the upper 50s during the day, which is still above average. Those along the parkway corridor will be somewhere in between 60 and 65 degrees. The only downside to this day will be the elevated fire danger.
Monday evening will be very comfortable to enjoy that hour of daylight tacked onto the back of the day. We’ll slide through the 60s and 50s until midnight. Then afterward, we’ll drop into the 40s. Lows on Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40s. It will actually be a good night to leave the windows opened.
Clouds will fill in Tuesday. A cold front will track through northern New England, bringing scattered, light showers. That will start between 10 a.m. and noon, from west to east across the state.
As long as your plans or activities are not very sensitive to the rain, you’ll be fine for the afternoon. In fact, there should be a lull in the action after 2 p.m. Highs will actually get into the 60- to 65-degree range on a gusty southwest wind, getting up to 30 mph.
The cold front will pass Tuesday evening. Between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday, expect an increase in rain, but I’m still not expecting a soaker. Rainfall totals Tuesday should amount to around a 10th of an inch. Morning lows Wednesday will be a mild 45 to 50.
Wednesday will be dry. We’ll see breaks of sunshine, but the clouds will always be close by. It will be a great day outdoors, reaching the low 60s inland, with mid-50s at the shore.
That will then bring us to Wednesday night, when a stronger rainmaker and cold front will come through. Instead of showers, a light rain should start between 7 and 10 p.m. and fall throughout the night. Totals between a 10th and a quarter inch will be expected, but not enough for flooding concerns.
That will end by daybreak Thursday. As we end the week, temperatures will drop to sweater weather, with likely dry conditions.
