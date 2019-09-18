MAYS LANDING — The State Attorney General is investigating the death of a man while in custody at the Atlantic County jail, according to Peter Aseltine, public information officer for the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.
Mario Terruso, Jr., died around 1 a.m. Monday after being transported to Atlantic County Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, Aseltine confirmed.
The Attorney General’s Shooting Response Task Force, which also investigates deaths of individuals in custody, is investigating.
There is no further information at this time, Aseltine said.
An employee of the Atlantic County Justice Facility referred a request for comment to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Donna Weaver, a spokeswoman for the Prosecutor's Office, declined to comment.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
