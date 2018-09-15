Cape May County children participated in the Be Bold, Go Gold Fashion Show Thursday at the Diamond Club at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
The event was hosted by the Philadelphia Phillies to raise money for the Kisses for Kyle Foundation and to raise awareness of childhood cancer.
Funding for childhood cancer is only 4 percent of the national cancer budget although it is the number one killer of children in the U.S., said Kara Crowley, 34, of Upper Township, who had children in the show.
"Childhood cancer is drastically underfunded, and the treatment we have for our children is extremely harsh and outdated," Crowley said.
Foundations like Kisses for Kyle help children and families battling this disease and recognize how it effects not just the child, but the whole family, Crowley said.
Crowley's daughter, Rylee Crowley, 4, from Upper Township, is recovering from two and a half years of intense chemotherapy for very high risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia, her mother said.
"Rylee was diagnosed at 14 months old and spent most of her toddler years in the hospital and visiting with her oncologist," Crowley said. "She continues to fight through the struggles of the long-term effects of her chemotherapy."
Rylee Crowley is currently a candidate for CarT immunotherapy in the event of relapse, Crowley said.
"At 4-years-old, she is learning how to be a kid instead of sick in a hospital bed," Crowley said.
Other Cape May County children who have battled childhood cancer, who participated in the fashion show were Jack Scanlan, 7, of Ocean View, and Brett Staino, 11, Cape May Court House, Crowley said.
The Phillies have been long-time supporters of Kisses for Kyle and run events all through this month in support of the foundation and the children battling this disease. September is childhood cancer awareness month.
Donation boxes can be found throughout Atlantic and Cape May counties. Local businesses in Ocean City, such as Ocean City Paddle Company, Peace of Wood and Bowfish Kids, have taken up the cause.
