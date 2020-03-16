Press building
Vernon Ogrodnek / Multimedia Editor

As a way to keep our employees and customers safe at this time, The Press of Atlantic City’s is restricting public visits to its business offices to appointment-only.

The restrictions take effect Tuesday morning. For subscribers wishing to pay a bill, please mail the payment to The Press, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.

To reach our advertising, circulation and editorial departments, call:

Advertising – (609) 272-7000 Option 3

Circulation – (609) 272-1010

Classified – (609) 646-7500

Newsroom – (609) 272-7231

Obituaries – (609) 272-7137

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Tags

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments