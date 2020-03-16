As a way to keep our employees and customers safe at this time, The Press of Atlantic City’s is restricting public visits to its business offices to appointment-only.
The restrictions take effect Tuesday morning. For subscribers wishing to pay a bill, please mail the payment to The Press, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
To reach our advertising, circulation and editorial departments, call:
Advertising – (609) 272-7000 Option 3
Circulation – (609) 272-1010
Classified – (609) 646-7500
Newsroom – (609) 272-7231
Obituaries – (609) 272-7137
