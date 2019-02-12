The second in our duo of storms will unleash its fury Tuesday. Though, this time, we’re talking rain and wind instead of sleet and snow.
While snow, sleet and freezing rain totals were not yet known for the second storm, totals for the first were in.
Of course, those of you south of the White Horse Pike might not have even known that two storms were coming through, given that the precipitation barely let up Monday afternoon.
Between 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet fell in southern Ocean, all of Atlantic and most of Cumberland counties. Cape May County saw between a coating to 2 inches, due to the increased mixing. The only place I was low was along the Atlantic County coast, where mixing did not occur and 2 to 4 inches was seen as well.
As of 6:30 a.m. it is raining just about everywhere. The only exceptions are in far western Atlantic and southern Ocean counties in the Pine Barrens, where there's a little icing happening. A winter weather advisory will remain in effect for all counties except for Cape May through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Rain will be steady, and soaking. By 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., we will start to get into just scattered showers.
Winds will be stiff during the day. A sea breeze will roll in with sustained winds 15-25 mph. Gusts will be in the 30s and around 40 mph at the shore.
Concerned about coastal flooding? No need. It will only be an issue in the most susceptible places, if anywhere. Thank the quarter moon for that.
Scattered showers will take us through the evening commute and through Tuesday night. After midnight, the cold front, associated with storm No. 2 will move through, finally putting an end to this extended period of wet/white weather. Between 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, all will be over.
A rainfall total of 0.50 to 1 inch will be expected. When you add the snow runoff, areas of stream/creek flooding will be a concern.
Wednesday will then see high pressure belly itself into the region. The result will be very strong winds. Blowing from the west-northwest, sustained winds around 20 mph with gusts in the 40s will be likely. Isolated power outages will be a concern.
There will be no real punch of cold air, though. Therefore, temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid-40s, seasonable for this time of year. Wind chills will be in the 30s. Early clouds will give way to a mostly sunny sky across the area.
Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.
However, temperatures won’t get much below freezing. Expect lows in the upper 20s on the mainland with mid-30s at the shore. Wind chills will make it feel like the 20s. No flash freeze is expected.
Thursday will then be a lovely Valentine’s Day, for mid-February standards. The winds will calm down, the sunshine will be ample and temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
Friday and Saturday will then bring our next round of stormy weather. At least part of Friday and Saturday will see rain (not snow). A low pressure system will move well to our north in Canada, that brings in warmer air. Highs will be in the 50s both afternoons. Do not expect a washout, with Friday evening to Saturday morning looking like the wettest times.
