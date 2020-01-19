U.S. presidents have visited South Jersey in the wake of a natural disasters, and on campaign stops seeking votes.
Further back in history they visited as tourists.
Now President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wildwood, to excite support for his own reelection and that of Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, as the local politician runs for the first time as a Republican.
This presidential visit is likely to leave lifelong memories, as have past presidential visits.
"I was 23 years old," said Hammonton Mayor Steve DiDonato, of the "beautiful, sunny day" when President Ronald Reagan came to his hometown to give a speech during his successful re-election campaign in September 1984.
DiDonato, who today is involved in the independent political party Hammonton First, walked from his home to the downtown for the rally. Hundreds of other residents did the same, from all parts of town. They knew better than to try to drive, he said.
Thousands of people packed the downtown where Reagan gave his speech at the corner of Central and Bellevue avenues. "Reagan's Rock" marks the spot where Reagan gave his speech.
Reagan, speaking from the back of a flatbed truck turned into a stage, talked about the townspeople's Italian heritage, and dubbed Hammonton "The Blueberry Capital of the World" at the suggestion of locals.
"There were snipers on the buildings. Everything was outside," DiDonato said. "You would never, ever see what they did that day ever again in today's society."
Hammonton's population then was just over 12,000, and 25,000 people packed the downtown to see the president, according to news reports.
"Every street was closed (to cars)," DiDonato said, and people were crowded in tightly. "It was amazing."
Atlantic County Freeholder James Bertino, also of Hammonton, was 27 when he heard Reagan's speech.
"It was a tremendous experience. One that struck a chord with me and first inspired me to get involved in politics," Bertino said to a reporter when the town celebrated the 25th anniversary of the visit in 2009. "To be able to be part of that, with the so many thousands of people who witnessed it, was just phenomenal."
President Barack Obama's visit to Brigantine in 2012 wasn't as celebratory, since it was just days after Superstorm Sandy struck, leaving the destruction of homes and businesses behind.
But Obama's visit left positive memories.
"We were consumed with the cleanup — we still had people in shelters in Brigantine," said then-Mayor Phil Guenther. "I had just gone home, got back to my house for the first time (since the storm hit) to spend a night at home. I got a call saying the president was coming."
So Guenther headed back to City Hall immediately, he said, to begin prepping for the presidential visit.
"There was a lot of excitement by residents on the island at the time," Guenther said. "The president was coming to Brigantine to put the focus on the disaster, and he was certainly speaking to a larger audience through New Jersey and the tri-state area about relief that would be coming through federal agencies."
With Obama were Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, U.S. Senators Frank Lautenberg and Robert Menendez, Congressman Frank LoBiondo, Gov. Chris Christie and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.
Obama concentrated on the area of East Shore Drive, that had significant damage to homes and to one of the marinas.
Guenther had the chance to see the people skills of the president up close, he said.
"He seemed to connect with them, even as president, on a very personal level, reassuring them and giving each person what they needed at that time," Guenther said. That meant joking with some and comforting others.
Still, security was tight.
"There was a very heavy presence of law enforcement in the area. They set up everything ahead of time," Guenther said.
Polls had President George H.W. Bush down 16 points in New Jersey to Democrat Bill Clinton on Oct. 22, 1992, when Bush visited four towns in the state — including Vineland.
Vineland was his first stop, and Bush talked optimistically to a crowd estimated at 7,000 to 10,000 about defeating Clinton, but lost his presidency just weeks after that visit.
Even if he was perceived as a weak candidate for reelection, the excitement was palpable for the president's visit, according to news accounts.
But Bush's accomplishments as president for four years and vice president for eight years weren't enough to sway voters.
"If I'd have stood here in Vineland four years ago and said that Soviet Communism would be dead, and said that Eastern Europe would be democratic, and said that ancient enemies were talking peace around the world, and said to these kids four years ago we are going to reduce, if not all but eliminate the threat of nuclear war — you would have said, 'Not only is he smoking, but he's inhaling,'" Mr. Bush said to the crowd.
"And all that has happened, all that has happened," Bush said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.