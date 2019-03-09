PLEASANTVILLE — The city has been required by the State to undergo a revaluation due to the hundreds of tax appeals that have taken place during the past five years.
The housing market crash in 2007 impacted the city's ratables, Linda D. Peyton, the city administrator, said. In the last five years, there have been at least 500 tax appeals, Peyton said.
"It will decrease, we believe, the number of tax appeal issues, which would be positive for the city and its residents," Peyton said.
The revaluation will try to equalize the values among the municipality's 5,000 residences and 1,500 commercial properties.
When residents hear about a revaluation, they believe it will have a formidable impact on them, but Mayor Jesse J. Tweedle Sr. said this process will be more about equalization.
The net taxable value for the city for last year was $775,246,000, according to the Atlantic County Board of Taxation.
When county, school and municipal tax rates are combined in the city for last year, the total general tax rate was $4.673 per $100 of assessed value, the county Board of Taxation said.
During the revaluation process, an outside firm will look at all city properties, including apartments, condos, single-family homes and commercial. The last revaluation in the city was about 10 years ago. Ludy said.
They will place a value on a property based on a variety of factors, including its condition and size, Ludy said.
"They will take pictures of it. They will measure it. They will do everything they can to determine a value of your property," Ludy said. "If you have a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, they will look at other three-bedroom, two-bathroom houses in the city and what they sold for, that determines the market value, that's the assessed value."
Peyton sees the process being finished before the end of the calendar year.
The city has put out specs and is seeking bids from qualified firms to do the revaluation and has set the date of March 27 as the deadline to submit a bid.
"There are six qualified firms in New Jersey, and we have sent out specifications to all six of them," Ludy said.
An attorney, a consultant, and Ludy, who is a qualified purchasing agent, will look at all the bids to see that what was asked for is in the packages, he said.
City Council will vote on the recommended lowest qualified bidder at either its April 1 or 15 meeting, Tweedle said.
After a firm is awarded a bid, it is expected that by May 1, the company will be gathering its people to do the revaluation and scheduling where they have to go, Ludy said.
The community will be notified by door knockers or mailers when the actual on the ground work of the revaluation will start, Peyton said.
"I believe it (the revaluation) will help our finances because it will stabilize our tax base," Ludy said
