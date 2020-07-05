Sweat, work in the heat

From left, Nick Bonsanto, Grant Noller and Mike Lynch, of Nickolaus Construction Co. Inc. in Vincentown, bake in the sun while sealing cracks Monday at Pleasantville High School tennis courts.

We’ve had a day here and there, we’ve even gone two or three days in a row. However, the stickiest run of days in a row will come to South Jersey this week.

Monday through Friday all will cross the muggy 70-degree threshold, marking the dog days of summer.

The hottest and most sultry day of the week will be Monday. Temperatures during the morning will start at or just above 70, pretty common for early July.

High temperatures, though, will not be common. We’ll be about 80 by 9 a.m., and the mainland should be 90 by noon. We’ll have a mostly sunny day, with the strong early July sun beating down on the region. Carrying water when outside, avoiding exercise between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and keeping your pets off the blacktop are all great ways to combat the heat.

High temperatures will reach the mid-90s for much of the mainland. The shore will get a little relief, but toes will be burning on the sand with upper 80s on a southwest wind. Once you are on the beach, though, the water will be lovely.

Then you have to figure in the heat index, which will be in the upper 90s. The dew point will hover around 70 for the day, the “driest” day of the week.

Expect isolated storms after 3 p.m. However, this should be only on the mainland and at that, could be only in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties. Storms, if you see them, may bring heavy rain and even large hail.

Storms should fizzle out by 10 p.m. Then, we will have a dry night on tap. Keep the fans or air conditioning going. Temperatures will fall into the 80s during the evening. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s in Mullica Township and the mainland, with mid-70s in Margate and the shore.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a duo of muggy days.

Both mornings will start around 70 to 75 degrees with a good amount of sunshine. Sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds.

Highs won’t be as hot as Monday, but mainland highs will flirt with the 90 degree mark, and heat wave No. 2 may be in the cards. It will feel like the mid-90s, something we see often during the summer. Just take it easy and you’ll be OK. Meanwhile, the shore will stay in the mid-80s. It’ll be a wonderful stretch for the sand.

Both afternoons will bring a round of hit-or-miss thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Storms will be more miss than hit, though. Storms won’t move fast. So, like last Wednesday, you could pick up a quick inch (or more) of rain. However, I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans.

Thursday will be 85 to 90 degrees and dry. However, the dew point will go up a notch, into the low 70s, making it feel more like a steam room.

We’re usually good for one summer nor’easter a year. Friday into Saturday could be it. Stay tuned.

