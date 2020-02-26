After a hiatus, the sun will be back in the region for much of the time between Thursday and the end of the weekend. However, so will whipping chilly winds.
The start of Thursday will be drier, brighter and much gustier. Temperatures will start out in the upper 30s in Millville and the mainland to around 40 at the shore. So, it's a mild beginning.
Blown over garbage cans and loose objects will be expected, as well as swaying of vehicles on the bridges. Wind gusts will range from 35-45 mph, highest over in Ventnor and the shore. While unlikely, downed tree branches can't be ruled out along the coast.
Temperatures won't rise much during the day, despite a mostly sunny sky. A strong west to northwest wind will push in some arctic air. High temperatures will rise into the mid-40s, so we go from an above-average start to a seasonable afternoon on the thermometer.
Winds will stay elevated into the evening, with winds sustained 15-25 mph and gusts 30-40 mph. Even though we will have a mainly clear sky and low dew points, ideal for radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes straight into space, we are missing the third piece to the puzzle, light winds.
The breezy conditions overnight will help mixing back down the "milder" air from the daytime. So, the result will be lows between 25 and 30 degrees. However, with the wind, it will feel like the teens, so the jacket, hat and scarf will be needed.
Friday will be similar. The wind will still be strong, though a bit less than Thursday. Gusts will be around 30 mph from the west. Temperatures will be just a degree or two cooler than Thursday, with wind chills around 32. We'll start out with sun.
The difference will be clouds will build in during the afternoon. A piece of mid-level energy that will roll through Virginia is the culprit here.
There will be a few showers that come along with this in the evening. Most of them should fizzle out by the time they get here or stay to the south. However, a few rain drops or, yes, even snow flakes, will be possible from 7 p.m. to midnight. Otherwise, the winds will keep the air temperature near seasonable, in the 25-30 degree range. However, you'll want the cold weather gear heading out, due to the wind chill.
The weekend forecast remains on track from the past few weather columns. Both days will be dry, with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. The wind will calm down Saturday. However, an incoming high pressure will mean breezy conditions for Sunday from the northwest.
Temperatures will be on the chilly side, at least for the turn of the month. High temperatures will be at or just above 40. Saturday night will fall to around 20.
Looking ahead to next week, we play a familiar tune — we warm up, then rain. Expect showers either Tuesday or Wednesday.
