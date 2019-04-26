Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The biggest one-day festival in South Jersey returns for its 30th anniversary in Somers Point Saturday, and Mother Nature must have taken a clue, because rain will depart just in time for a dry forecast.
A cold front will pass through the area late in the day on Friday. That will bring a line of storms with it, potentially severe. However, between 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday night, that will be over. In fact, by the time the sun rises on Saturday morning we will have a rapidly clearing sky, with temperatures around 50 degrees in Somers Point.
No changes are foreseen in the forecast. High pressure will quickly fill in from the northwest. As it does, the combination of high pressure and the departing cold front will bring a breezy day. If you're a vendor, especially one with small or loose objects, make sure to secure your belongings. A west-northwest wind around 15 mph will blow, with gusts in the 30s during the set-up time in the morning and carry on through the festivities.
That will be the only caveat for the day.
A light jacket, or sweatshirt will be the only extra layer of clothing you'll need for the morning. By the afternoon, you'll likely be able to shed it as you stroll among the smells of food and sights of arts and crafts. Sunshine will splash down on Bay Avenue. Afternoon highs will be occur around 4 p.m., with a high in the mid-60s. Here's the breakdown:
You could not ask for a more seasonable late April day. Afternoon highs average at 64 degrees. Like 58 percent of April 27, rain will not be present for the day either. No sub-freezing mornings will occur (one never has on any April 27 in recorded weather).
On April 28th 2018, the annual Bayfest event is held in Somers Point, featuring Philadelphia Eagles Brent Celek and Jake Elliott. (l-r) Yhamiera Washington, 12, and her mom Katrita, both of Galloway wait for Elliott and Celek to sign autographs for them.
On April 28th 2018, the annual Bayfest event is held in Somers Point, featuring Philadelphia Eagles Brent Celek and Jake Elliott. (l-r) Lisa and Jerry Pikunas of Ventnor pose with the Eagles players sitting in the background signing autographs.
The Philadelphia Eagles' Brent Celek signs the back of Somers Point resident Joe Forrestel's Celek jersey. The Eagles' Jake Elliott was also at the event.
Bayfest weather has ranged from lovely to scorching to raw and wet. Last year, Bayfest-goers were treated to a warm day, with afternoon highs around 70 degrees. There was a shower, but it held off until after the festivities were over. You wouldn't have been wrong to want to jump into the Bay in 2017, though. Highs rocketed up to 91 degrees, just missing a temperature record. To the contrary, 2015 had a low temperatures of 29 degrees, a record, only rising into the mid-50s.
