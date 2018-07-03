Marissa Luca already has you covered on the hottest events in South Jersey for the 4th of July. Now, find out how hot it'll actually feel celebrating America's birthday.
In short, we're putting a little "fire" in fireworks. We will be in day seven of our 90 degree plus heat wave at Atlantic City International Airport, southeastern New Jersey's official climate site. A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will stretch from the middle of the Atlantic Ocean to New Mexico, putting South Jersey in the center of it all, meaning the heat and humidity continue. Southerly winds around the surface high well out in the Atlantic County will continue the sultry feel. Fortunately, though, for the first time since 2015, we will be rain free for the 4th of July, something that happens 68 percent of the time.
I have the forecast for all of the events listed in the article The Press of Atlantic City recently put out. Find where you want to go plan accordingly!
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic City:
CRDA Concert (7 p.m.) - 83º and partly sunny.
Borgata Fireworks (9:20 p.m.) - 80º and partly cloudy.
Tropicana Fireworks (10 p.m.) - 79º and partly cloudy.
Galloway Township:
Smithville 4th of July parade (9 a.m.) - 81º with early fog and a mix of sun and clouds.
Hammonton:
Independence Day parade (10 a.m.) - 85º with a mix of sun and clouds.
Margate:
Margate CRA 4th of July parade (9 a.m.) - 77º with a mix of sun and clouds.
Margate fireworks (9 p.m.) - 80º and partly cloudy.
Northfield:
4th of July parade (9 a.m.) - 80º with a mix of sun and clouds.
Ventnor:
Mile run (7 p.m.) - 83º and partly sunny.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Lower Township:
North Cape May Independence Day festival (5 p.m.) - 87º and partly sunny.
Fireworks (between sunset and 10 p.m.) - 85º and partly cloudy.
Ocean City:
Bike Parade (9 a.m.) - 78º with a mix of sun and clouds.
Pie-eating contest (10:30 a.m.) - 81º with a mix of sun and clouds.
Kite-flying competition (7 p.m.) - 81º and partly sunny.
Fireworks: (9 p.m.) - 79º and partly cloudy.
North Wildwood:
Patriotic Pooch Parade (8:15 a.m.) - 75º with a mix of sun and clouds.
Sea Isle City:
Junior Olympics competition (9:30 a.m., running all day) - 79º, rising up to the mid-80s for an afternoon high temperature. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.
Fireworks (9 p.m.) - 79º and partly cloudy.
Stone Harbor:
4th of July Field Day and Phillies Home Run Derby (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) - 78º, rising up to the mid-80s by 2 p.m. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.
Fireworks (9 p.m.) - 79º and partly cloudy.
Wildwood:
Fireworks (10 p.m.) - 77º and partly cloudy.
If you are heading out to the beach, soak up the sun, but use the sunscreen. The UV Index will be a 9, very high. Water temperatures will likely be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
