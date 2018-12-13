Partly Sunny Dry Grass Pleasantville
Buy Now
JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

On November 15, snow crippled traffic in the northern half of the state, as well as the Philadelphia suburbs (some of The Press' towns saw snow from this, too).

On December 5, an "inverted trough" covered much of The Press' coverage area with their first flakes, and then some, of the year. 

Download PDF 120718_nws_snowfall_g1

Lake effect snow showers and other little systems have peppered the state, bringing additional opportunities for snow.

However, there is still one region of New Jersey that has yet to see a flake fly. Like Goldilocks, some may call it just right, while others call it bad luck.

An area from near Toms River and Seaside Park up the Parkway and Route 35 to about Long Branch has yet to see accumulation snow this winter, information from the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center (NORHSC) shows.

+1 
NORHSC Snowfall Totals

This map shows the amount of accumulated snowfall in the region through December 13. Note that an area from about Toms River to Long Branch has yet to see any snow. 

This area was too far east to see the rain to change over to snow in November. In December, this place missed out on the "South Jersey Snow Special", a 60 mile wide area of snow that pivoted in on Dec. 5.

There have been other opportunities for at least a coating of snow, such as Wednesday's nuisance snow. However, they were too far south, again. 

It looks like they will be the snowhole for the foreseeable future. No snowfall is expected in the seven day forecast, with the exception of a rogue snow shower next Tuesday. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments