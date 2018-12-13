On November 15, snow crippled traffic in the northern half of the state, as well as the Philadelphia suburbs (some of The Press' towns saw snow from this, too).
On December 5, an "inverted trough" covered much of The Press' coverage area with their first flakes, and then some, of the year.
Lake effect snow showers and other little systems have peppered the state, bringing additional opportunities for snow.
However, there is still one region of New Jersey that has yet to see a flake fly. Like Goldilocks, some may call it just right, while others call it bad luck.
An area from near Toms River and Seaside Park up the Parkway and Route 35 to about Long Branch has yet to see accumulation snow this winter, information from the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center (NORHSC) shows.
This area was too far east to see the rain to change over to snow in November. In December, this place missed out on the "South Jersey Snow Special", a 60 mile wide area of snow that pivoted in on Dec. 5.
There have been other opportunities for at least a coating of snow, such as Wednesday's nuisance snow. However, they were too far south, again.
It looks like they will be the snowhole for the foreseeable future. No snowfall is expected in the seven day forecast, with the exception of a rogue snow shower next Tuesday.
Last Wednesday's pesky, inverted trough snow brought the first accumulations to the South Je…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.