VENTNOR — Halfway through the Sunday service at St. James Church, prayers paused momentarily.
Rows of attendees turned their attention to a prerecorded message broadcast on two small TVs addressing the sex abuse scandal that has rocked the Catholic Church for decades, and that has now reached South Jersey.
The Diocese of Camden last Wednesday released the names of 56 priests and one deacon who had a history of sexually abusing minors. Of them, 47 were from Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. St. James Church had among the most reported abusers, with seven clergy members identified.
“These men are a disgrace. ... Their despicable acts have wounded their victims, our church and the priesthood,” Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan said in a nine-minute video that played inside churches across South Jersey.
Other clergy members named had ties to Blessed Sacrament in Margate, Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, St. Vincent de Paul in Mays Landing, St. Joseph High School in Hammonton and Our Lady Star of the Sea in Atlantic City. A majority of them are dead and 12 have been removed from ministry. The status of two are unknown.
The bishop told parishioners that the diocese published the list for transparency, but said he hopes the credible allegations do not lessen anyone’s religious faith.
“I pray your faith in God will remain strong, even if your faith in the Church doesn’t,” he said. “It’s up to me and my successors to regain your trust. ... It will take time.”
Settlements will be given to victims, Sullivan said, and he listed resources for families to effectively talk about the issue and spot signs of sexual abuse in the religious community.
Exiting the church, some parishioners viewed it as positive that the list was put forward.
Part-time Ventnor resident RoseAnne D’Armi, a retired Catholic school teacher, said she fears some are distancing themselves from the church as a result of the scandal. Over the past decade, weekly church attendance decrease by 6 percentage points, according to an April 2018 Gallup poll.
“It’s hard for me to believe such heinous crimes were being committed, but at the same time, I believe there were,” she said. “I think it’s a good thing they’re bringing it to the forefront. You can’t keep shoving the dirt underneath the rug.”
The last credible allegation was made in 1995, according to the list.
One accused priest, Glendon Robertson, was Holy Spirit’s principal from 1965 to 1973 and then the secretary of education for the diocese until 1980. Roberton’s successor at Holy Spirit, Brendan V. Sullivan, also appears on the list. Brendan Sullivan was removed from the ministry in 2010 after a man anonymously reported an incident of abuse to the diocese. The man alleged that when he was 14, Brendan Sullivan abused him in Atlantic County in 1981. Brendan Sullivan was with Assumption Parish in Atco, Camden County, at the time.
Catherine Navone, a Ventnor resident and member of St. James Church, grew up attending Mass at Blessed Sacrament in Margate. Five priests at one point assigned to the house of worship were accused of sexual abuse. Three are deceased and two were removed from ministry.
She hopes recent revelations of sexual misconduct spur a conversation. Last year, New Jersey launched a special task force to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by priests in the state.
“The worst thing in the world ... is when communication is completely ignored,” Navone said. “People don’t talk about things because they have shame. ... That’s not the appropriate way.”
List of clergy accused of child sex abuse
Joseph Barber
Born: Feb. 8, 1933
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Joseph's High School, Cherry Hill; St. Mary, Cherry Hill; St. Edward, Pine Hill.
Claude J. Bender
Born: Aug. 6, 1932
Ordained: 1965
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Anthony, Camden; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Gregory, Magnolia; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; St. Matthew, National Park; St. Teresa, Runnemede; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glassboro; St. Michael, Atlantic City; Queen of the Apostles, Pennsville; Our Lady of Good Counsel, Ocean City; St. Rose of Lima, Newfield; Vianney Villa, Cherry Hill.
John P. Bernard
Born: Jan. 5, 1930
Ordained: 1962
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: Blessed Sacrament, Margate; Annunciation, Bellmawr; Annunciation, Bellmawr; St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; Holy Savior, Westmont; St.'s Peter & Paul, Washington Township; Chaplain Pomona Air Base; Veteran’s Administrative Hospital, Batavia NY.
Henry S. Blaszczynski
Born: Feb. 5, 1916
Ordained: 1941
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Joseph (South), Camden; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; Holy Name, Camden; St. Joseph, Somers Point; St. Matthew, National Park; Epiphany, Longport; Corpus Christi, Carney’s Point; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Paul, Stone Harbor; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold.
John F. Bloh
Born: Oct. 18, 1931
Ordained: 1964
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at:
O.L. Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Bartholomew, Camden; St. Jude, Blackwood; St. Mary, Cherry Hill; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; St. Agnes, Blackwood; St. Edward, Pine Hill; Sts. Peter & Paul, Turnersville; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; Campus Minister Camden County College, Blackwood; Campus Minister Gloucester County College, Sewell.
John D. Bohrer
Born: Sept. 21, 1944
Ordained: 1978
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Pius X, Cherry Hill; Diocese of Santa Fe; St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; Advanced Studies, California; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glassboro; Our Lady of the Pillar, Half Moon Bay, CA; Sacred Heart South, Cherry Hill; Holy Name of Jesus, Mullica Hill; Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Mullica Hill; Holy Saviour, Westmont; Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, Collingswood; Saint Teresa of Calcutta, Collingswood.
Joseph J. Brennan
Born: May 7, 1914
Ordained: 1944
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Augustine, Ocean City; O.L. Lourdes Hospital, Chaplain; Holy Saviour, Westmont; St. Maurice, Brooklawn; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; Epiphany, Longport; St. Mary’s, Shelby NC.
William B. Cannon
Born: Jan. 6, 1927
Ordained: 1954
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Peter, Pleasantville; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; Holy Name, Camden; St. Michael, Minotola; St. Vincent de Paul, Mays Landing; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Queen of Heaven, Cherry Hill; St. Martin de Porres, Hammonton; Christ the King, Haddonfield; St. Pius X, Cherry Hill; Chaplain Kessler Memorial Hospital, Hammonton.
Gerald P. Clements
Born: March 1, 1941
Ordained: 1970
Status: Deceased
Worked at: O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; Holy Savior, Westmont; St. Peter, Merchantville; St. Joseph, South Camden; Director, Vianney Villa; Director, Sacred Heart Residence; Chaplain West Jersey Hospital, Camden.
Norman T. Connelly
Born: July 2, 1937
Ordained: 1965
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; Cathedral Academy, Camden; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Peter, Merchantville; St. Patrick, Woodbury; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. John, Paulsboro; St. Joseph, Woodstown; Epiphany, Venice Florida.
John P. Connor
Born: April 27, 1934
Ordained: 1962
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Francis of Assisi, Vineland; St. Mary, Gloucester; Paul VI High School, Haddon Township; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, Cherry Hill; St. John, Collingswood; Diocese of Pittsburgh; St. Alphonsus, Wexford PA; St. James, Sewickley PA; Immaculate Conception, Bridgton; St. Teresa of Avila, Bridgeton; Sacred Heart Priest Residence; Chaplain Bridgeton/Millville Hospitals; Vianney Renewal Center, Dittmer MO.
Michael H. D’Amico
Born: Nov. 1, 1939
Ordained: 1964
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Augustine, Ocean City; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; St. Michael, Atlantic City; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Francis Cabrini, Ocean City; St. Peter, Pleasantville.
Charles J. Davis
Born: July 23, 1932
Ordained: 1962
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Monica, Atlantic City; St. Luke, Stratford; St. Agnes, Blackwood; St. James, Ventnor; Diocese of Trenton; St. Francis, Metuchen; US Army, Chaplain; Fort Dix, NJ; Fort Hamilton, NY; 173 Airbase Bd/Vietnam; Fort Monmouth, NJ; St. Mary, Williamstown; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Fort Benning, Georgia; HQ,172 Inf Bde, Alaska; Post Chapel, Ft Meade MD; US Army Chaplain School, Ft Wadsworth; 19th Support Command, San Francisco; LaSalle College, PA; Fayetteville NY; APO, NY; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Our Lady of Victories, Crestview FL.
Kenneth Demarest
Born: Dec. 1, 1938
Ordained as deacon: 1976
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Joseph, Swedesboro; St. Joseph, Woodstown.
Vincent A. Doyle
Born: Jan. 23, 1924
Ordained: 1949
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; Holy Name, Camden; St. Edward, Pine Hill; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. George, Camden; O.L. of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Francis, Barrington; St. Bridget, Glassboro; St. Nicholas, Egg Harbor; St. Anne, Westville; St. Michael, Cedarville; St. Anthony, Waterford; St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Cherry Hill; St. Joan of Arc, Camden.
Eldridge T. Evans
Born: Feb. 18, 1939
Ordained: 1965
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Bridgeton; Assumption, Atco; St. Mary, Salem; St. Joseph, Woodstown; San Juan Puerto Rico; Corpus Christi, Carney’s Point; St. Casimir, Woodbine; Leave – Puerto Rico; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Agnes, Blackwood; Diocese of Burlington Vermont; St. Bartholomew, Camden; Our Lady of Lourdes, Glassboro; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; St. Anthony, Waterford; St. James High School, Carneys Point; Chaplain West Jersey Hospital, Camden; Chaplain Virtua Hospital, Berlin.
Francis J. Flemming
Born: May 5, 1935
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; Puerto Rican Apostolate; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; Christ the King, Haddonfield; St. Mary of the Angels Academy, Haddonfield; St. Bartholomew, Camden; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville; Our Lady Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; St. John Neumann, Sicklerville.
John E. Follett
Born: June 28, 1957
Ordained: 1978
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. James, Ventnor; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Catherine, Clayton; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; Chaplain Air National Guard, Pomona.
A. Richard Gerbino
Born: Aug. 10,1924
Ordained: 1952
Status: Deceased
Worked at: O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Camden; St. Francis of Assisi, Vineland; St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; Corpus Christi, Carneys Point; Assumption, Atco; St. Patrick, Woodbury; Chaplain Newman Club Rutgers, Camden; Chaplain Air National Guard Headquarters, Camden.
Edward Gillespie
Born: March 3, 1948
Ordained: 1980
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. Mary, Williamstown; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; St. Isidore the Farmer, Vineland; Vianney Villa, Cherry Hill; Chaplain West Jersey, Voorhees; Chaplain St. Mary’s Nursing Home and Manor, Cherry Hill.
Patrick J. Madden
Born: September 3, 1919
Ordained: 1945
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. John, Collingswood; Catholic University; Blessed Sacrament; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Joseph, E. Camden; St. Rose, Newfield; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; St. Luke, Stratford; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May.
Phillip A. Matthews
Born: May 30,1939
Ordained: 1967
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Assumption, Wildwood Crest; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken.
Francis A. McCloskey
Born: Jan. 20, 1889
Ordained: 1915
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Holy Spirit, Asbury Park; O.L of Victories, Sayreville; St. Joseph, Woodstown; St. Rose, Haddon Heights.
Charles P. McColgan
Born: July 3, 1930
Ordained: 1964
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Luke, Stratford; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Peter, Merchantville; St. Bernadette, Northfield; St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; O.L. of the Angels, Cape May Ct.House; St. Edward, Pine Hill; St. Rose, Haddon Heights; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Nicholas, Egg Harbor; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville; American College, Louvain Belgium.
John J. McElroy
Born: Oct. 3, 1958
Ordained: 1985
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Francis de Sales, Barrington.
Joseph McGarvey
Born: July 4, 1925
Ordained: 1950
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Joseph, East Camden; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Joseph, Woodstown; St. Ann, Elmer; St. Mary Magdalen, Millville; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede.
Francis J. McLaughlin
Born: Sept. 28, 1930
Ordained: 1962
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas, Brigantine; Queen of Apostles, Brigantine; Assumption, Atco; St. John, Paulsboro; Corpus Christi, Carneys Point; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; St. Joseph, Swedesboro; St. Francis de Sales, Barrington.
Joseph Orsini
Born: June 1, 1937
Ordained: 1964
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Isidore, Vineland; Sacred Heart, Mt. Ephraim; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Camden; St. Paul, Stone Harbor; St. Agnes, Blackwood; St. Edward, Pine Hill; Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester; Campus Minister Rutgers University, Camden; Immaculate Conception, Camden; Holy Rosary, Cherry Hill; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Campus Minister Stockton/Atlantic County Community College; Assumption, Pomona; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City.
Peter J. Osinski
Born: Feb. 8, 1943
Ordained: 1969
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Andrew, Gibbsboro; Assumption, Wildwood Crest; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; Paul VI High School, Haddon Township; St. Lucy, Blue Anchor; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; Divine Word College, Washington DC; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; St. John Bosco, Millville;Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale; St. Stephen, Pennsauken; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Michael, Gibbstown; Queen of the Apostles, Pennsville.
Timothy E. Pisik
Born: Feb. 11, 1947
Ordained: 1974
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Mary, Salem; St. Michael, Cedarville; Mary, Mother of the Church, Bellmawr.
Walter T. Reilly
Born: Sept. 19, 1929
Ordained: 1956
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Agnes, Blackwood; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Gregory, Magnolia; Moderator Holy Child Day Camp; St. Lawrence, Laurel Springs; Sacred Heart, Vineland; Sacred Heart High School, Vineland; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Camden; Camden Catholic High School, Camden; St. Patrick, Woodbury; St. Joseph, Woodstown; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Michael, Cedarville; St. John Vianney, Blackwood Terrace; St. Edward, Pine Hill.
Dennis J. Rigney
Born: Aug. 7, 1914
Ordained: 1942
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Mary, Gloucester; St. Joseph, East Camden; St. Joseph, Somers Point; Sacred Heart, Camden; Holy Saviour, Westmont; Our Lady of Victories, Landisville; Our Lady Queen of Peace, Pitman; St. Anne, Westville; St. Pius X, Cherry Hill; St. Vincent Pallotti, Haddon Township.
Philip T. Rigney
Born: Dec. 21, 1916
Ordained: 1949
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady Star of the Sea, Atlantic City; Immaculate Conception, Camden; St. Joseph, East Camden; Sacred Heart, Mt. Ephraim; Holy Maternity, Audubon; St. Joseph, Sea Isle; St. Francis de Sales, Barrington; Queen of Peace, Pitman.
Glendon E. Robertson
Born: Dec. 14, 1927
Ordained: 1957
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; Catholic University; St. Mary, Gloucester; Gloucester Catholic High School, Gloucester; St. Mary, Salem; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Aloysius, Oaklyn; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Thomas, Brigantine (weekends); St. Andrew, Gibbsboro.
James Ryan
Born: June 3, 1940
Ordained: 1966
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Francis de Sales, Barrington; St. Anne, Westville; St. Joseph, Somers Point; St. Nicholas, Egg Harbor; St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. James, Penns Grove; St. Joseph, Somers Point; St. Michael, Cedarville; Transfiguration, West Collingswood; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Bernadette, Northfield; Transfiguration, West Collingswood; St. James, Ventnor; St. John of God, North Cape May; Chaplain Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point; Chaplain Prison Ministry, Camden.
Francis L. Salamandra
Born: Jan. 31, 1931
Ordained: 1961
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Matthew, National Park; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; St. Aloysius, Oaklyn; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Stephen, Pennsauken; O.L. of Good Counsel, Ocean City; St. Rose, Newfield.
Robert J. Schmid
Born: July 27, 1945
Ordained: 1971
Status: Left Diocese in 1978 – current whereabouts unknown
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. Maria Goretti, Runnemede; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold.
Augustine J. Seidenburg
Born: April 10, 1922
Ordained: 1948
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Camden; Holy Name, Camden; US Naval Reserve; Naval Hospital, Long Island; F.P.O, San Francisco; U.S. Naval Air Station, Norfolk; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Joseph, East Camden; St. James, Penns Grove; St. James High School, Carneys Point; St. Raymond, Villas; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; St. Peter, Pleasantville; Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic City; St. Gregory, Magnolia; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. James, Ventnor; St. Augustine, Ocean City.
Joseph E. Shannon
Born: Oct. 26, 1926
Ordained: 1961
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Assumption, Wildwood Crest; St. Bridget, Glassboro; Sacred Heart, Camden; St. Mary, Williamstown; St. Anthony of Padua, Camden; St. Joseph Pro-Cathedral, Camden; St. John, Collingswood; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; St. Michael, Cedarville; Sts. Peter & Paul, Turnersville; St. Patrick Woodbury; Chaplain Underwood Memorial Hospital, Woodbury.
Donal Sheehan
Born: July 1, 1936
Ordained: 1960
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Camden; St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights; St. Mary, Williamstown; St. Joseph High School, Hammonton; St. Raymond, Villas; Incarnation, Mantua; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Joseph, Somers Point; Post Chapel, Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Sacred Heart Church, Anniston, Alabama; All Saints Church, Anniston, Alabama; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Nicholas of Tolentine, Atlantic City; St. James, Ventnor; Chaplain Burdette Tomlin Hospital, Cape May; Chaplain Atlantic City Medical Center, Atlantic City.
John E. Smith
Born: May 6, 1943
Ordained: 1969
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: St. Bernadette, Northfield; St. Lawrence, Lindenwold; O.L. of Mt. Carmel, Berlin; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; St. Michael, Atlantic City; Incarnation, Mantua; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Nicholas Grammar School, Atlantic City.
Walter Smith
Born: March 22, 1940
Ordained: 1968
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Casimir, Woodbine; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Luke, Stratford; Immaculate Conception, Camden; Immaculate Conception, Bridgeton; St. Mary, Williamstown; Most Holy Redeemer, Westville Grove; St. Anthony of Padua, Hammonton; St. Ann, Wildwood; St. Mary, Gloucester; Sacred Heart, Vineland; St. Michael, Gibbstown; St. Patrick, Woodbury; Chaplain Cooper University Hospital, Camden; Chaplain Newcomb Hospital, Vineland; Chaplain Underwood Memorial Hospital, Woodbury.
Antoine St. Germain
Born: Nov. 25, 1945
Ordained: 1976
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Corpus Christi, Carneys Point; Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale; St. Frances de Sales, Barrington; St. Martin de Porres, Hammonton; St. Joseph High School, Hammonton; Incarnation, Mantua; St. Augustine, Ocean City; St. John, Paulsboro; St. Stephen, Pennsauken.
Brendan V. Sullivan
Born: June 23, 1934
Ordained: 1960
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Teresa, Runnemede; Queen of Apostles, Runnemede; St. Maurice, Brooklawn; Villanova University, Advanced Studies; St. Joan of Arc, Camden; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; Holy Spirit High School, Absecon; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Absecon; Our Lady of Grace, Somerdale; Assumption, Atco; St. Patrick, Woodbury; St. James, Ventnor.
William D. Titmas
Born: May 30, 1934
Ordained: 1963
Status: Deceased
Worked at: St. Thomas, Brigantine; St. Margaret, Woodbury Heights; St. James, Ventnor; St. Joseph, South Camden; St. Stephen, Pennsauken; St. Peter, Merchantville; O.L. Star of the Sea, Cape May; Assumption, Pomona; St. Mary, Salem; St. Joseph, Sea Isle; Chaplain West Jersey Hospital, Camden.
Alfred J. Vasapolli
Born: May 27, 1947
Ordained: 1973
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: Christ the King, Haddonfield; St. Aloysius, Oaklyn; Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill; St. Peter Celestine, Cherry Hill; St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights; St. Veronica, Delair; Transfiguration, West Collingswood; St. Joseph, South Camden; O.L. of the Lakes, Collings Lakes.
Patrick J. Weaver
Born: Aug. 20, 1935
Ordained: 1963
Status: Deceased
Worked at: Our Lady of Victories, Landisville; St. John, Collingswood; Corpus Christi, Carney’s Point; St. John, Paulsboro; St. Mary’s, Cherry Hill; St. Joan of Arc, Camden.
