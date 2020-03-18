This week, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that all casinos, gyms, racetracks, movie theaters, indoor malls and schools close in an effort to stem the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state. He also mandated that restaurants and bars only serve take-out food and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.
In an effort of keep our readers informed of what is still open, we're compiling a list of local businesses still operating in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. There's a lot to cover, so let us know if you see that we're missing something by email questions or information to covid19@pressofac.com.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
A-1 Residential Cleaning, is open in Ventnor.
Acme is open from 6 am. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 1 a.m. depending on location. The grocery store's parent company, Albertsons Companies, announced it is reserving 7 to 9 a.m every Tuesday and Thursday for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. In addition, hours are being continuously updated on each store's specific website.
Locations in the county include Brigantine, Mays Landing, Somers Point and Ventnor.
Aldi, 6028 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores across the country may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning, according to their website.
Aleia Monet Photography, 1543 Woodlynne Blvd., Linwood, is open by appointment only.
Angelo's Fairmount Tavern, 2300 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, is offering family-style takeout or delivery from 3 to 8 p.m.
Back Bay Ale House, 800 N New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City, is open for takeout from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bakeria 1010, 2110 New Road, Linwood, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for no-contact take out or curbside pickup.
Bonefish Grill, 3121 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township, is open for carry out and delivery and delivery via UberEats and DoorDash.
Bourre, 201 S. New York Ave., Atlantic City, is open Tuesday through Sunday for takeout, delivery and packaged good sales.
Carluccio's, 1200 New Road, Northfield, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout and delivery.
Chido Burrito, 807 Tilton Road, Northfield, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Delivery is limited to Northfield and Linwood.
Cousin Mario's Restaurant, 5401 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, is open for delivery or takeout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Crossroads Bar and Grill, 151 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, is open 4 to 8 p.m. for pickup and local delivery. Delivery through Grubhub is available 4 to 7 p.m.
Dairy Queen, 310 White Horse Pike, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for takeout only.
Daja Hair Salon, 5215 Wellington Ave., Ventnor, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Dollar General is open 8 am. to 9 or 10 p.m., depending on location. However, the company is closing an hour early each day for employees to clean and re-stock store shelves. Additionally, the corporate offices are encouraging the first hour of operation each day be dedicated for seniors.
Locations in the county include Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Mays Landing, Pleasantville, Somers Point and Ventnor.
Downbeach Home Repair is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
El Tricolor Pizzeria & Mexican Food, 211 S. New Road, Absecon, is open 11 a.m. daily for pick-up and delivery. Orders must be placed by 7:30 p.m.
Equity Plus, 660 New Road, Northfield, is open.
Essl's Dugout, 7001 E. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, is open for takeout orders.
Foerster Vision Center, 201 Tilton Rd., Northfield, is open Monday through Friday. Call ahead for hours.
Gilchrist Offshore Restaurant, 734 W White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for takeout only.
Gourmet Italian Cuisine, 324 S Pitney Rd., Galloway Township, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout or delivery.
Gourmet Liquors, 319 S Pitney Rd., Galloway Township, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Greentree Mortgage, 3153 Fire Rd., Egg Harbor Township, is open for phone calls.
Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, is open 3 to 10 p.m. for takeout orders.
JD's Pub, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway Township, is open 4 to 8 p.m. for takeout food.
Jewish Family Service, following social distancing guidelines, JFS is asking for high demand donations of canned tuna, cereal, hearty soups and canned fruits be left at collection bins in the following locations:
- Pleasantville Police Department, 17 N First St.
- Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.
- Linwood City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave.
Joe Canals, both locations at Fire Road and Black Horse Pike are open until 9 p.m.
Juliano's Pub & Grill, 2264 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for takeout orders.
Knife and Fork Inn, 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, is open for takeout. Place orders by noon. Pickup is available 4 to 6 p.m.
La Cucina Ristorante, 1205 Tilton Road, Northfield, is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch takeout and delivery.
La PizzaTega, 210 New Road, Linwood, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for pick-up and delivery orders.
Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood, is open for takeout and golf.
Little Water Distillery, 807 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City, is delivering products for free to Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Linwood, Longport, Margate, Mays Landing, Northfield, Port Republic, Somers Point and Ventnor.
Lucky Dog Custom Apparel, 619 Church St., Pleasantville, is open but not taking walk-ins. Customers can call or email.
Luscious & Sweet Gourmet Bakery, 319 S Pitney Rd., Galloway Township, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout.
Passion Vines Liquor Store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is offering van delivery as well as in-store pick-up at its locations in Egg Harbor Township and Somers Point.
Plaza Discount Liquors, 5215 Wellington Ave., Ventnor, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Romeo Dibona's Italian American, 2 Bethel Road, Somers Point, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout and delivery.
Russo's Liquor Store, 2425 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays; noon to 8 p.m. weekends.
Sac O' Subs are open at the following locations:
- 784 White Horse Pike, Absecon, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 5217 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 6041 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 926 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 201 Tilton Rd., Northfield, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sam's Club, 1025 E. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Sunday.
ShopRite is open 7 a.m. to midnight daily. The grocery store's corporate offices said in a statement that stores remain open for business, but some may be operating on modified schedules based on product deliveries and the need to restock shelves and allow for additional cleaning. However, they have suspended their refund, return and raincheck polices. Locations in the county include:
- 616 Whitehorse Pike, Absecon
- 3003 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
- 401 South Pitney Road, Galloway Township
- Route 9 and Bethel Road, Somers Point
Steve & Cookie's By the Bay, 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate, is open from 4 to 7 p.m. for take-out and delivery. Delivery costs $10 and is only available in Ventnor, Margate and Longport.
Tacocat, 2110 New Road, Linwood, is open for takeout and delivery orders.
Target, 380 Consumer Square, Mays Landing, is open 8 a.m to 9 p.m. However, the company has designated the first hour of operation each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including those with underlying health concerns.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, is offering curbside pick-up and delivery through Doordash between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
Tilton Inn, 6823 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township, is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for package goods.
U.S. Postal Service is open for regular business hours. However, there is a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Feb. 10 due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area, according to their website. In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel.
Walmart is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Locations in the county include:
- 6801 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
- 55 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton
- 4620 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Water Dog Smoke House, 7319 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, is open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pickup and 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. for delivery. They are delivering off-island to Linwood, Somers Point and Northfield with a $50 minimum order or $10 delivery charge.
The Windjammer, 18 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Acme is open 6 am. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 1 a.m. depending on location. The grocery store's parent company, Albertsons Companies, announced it is reserving 7 to 9 a.m every Tuesday and Thursday for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. In addition, hours are being continuously updated on each store's specific website.
Locations in the county include Cape May, Cape May Court House, Sea Isle City and Wildwood.
Aldi, 3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores across the country may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning, according to their website.
Cousin's Restaurant & Catering, 104 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, is taking order for pick-up. All pick-ups will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursday, Friday and Saturday from ., with delivery in Ocean City for orders over $200.
Deauville Inn, 201 Willard Rd., Strathmere, is open for cubside pickup and packaged goods from noon to 8 p.m. Delivery is available when possible for the elderly. The inn will be closed Tuesday, March 24.
Dollar General is open from 8 am. to 9 or 10 p.m., depending on location. However, the company is closing an hour early each day for employees to clean and re-stock store shelves. Additionally, the corporate offices are encouraging that the first hour of operation each day be dedicated for seniors.
Locations in the county include Cape May Court House, Marmora, Wildwood and Woodbine.
ShopRite is open from 7 a.m. to midnight daily. The grocery store's corporate offices said in a statement that stores remain open for business, but some stores may be operating on modified schedules based on product deliveries and the need to restock shelves and allow for additional cleaning. However, they have suspended their refund, return and raincheck polices. Locations in the county include:
- 4 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora
- 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
The Pretzel Shop, Cape May Court House, is open for business.
U.S. Postal Service is open for regular business hours. However, there is a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Feb. 10 due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area, according to their website. In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel.
Walmart is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Locations in the county include:
- 3159 Route 9 South, Rio Grande
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Acme is open from 6 am. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 1 a.m. depending on location. The grocery store's parent company, Albertsons Companies, announced that they are reserving every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. In addition, hours are being continuously updated on each store's specific website.
Locations in the county include Vineland.
Aldi is open from open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores across the country may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning, according to their website. Locations in the county include:
- 18 Cornwell Drive, Bridgeton
- 3880 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland
Dollar General is open from 8 am. to 9 or 10 p.m., depending on location. However, the company is closing an hour early each day for employees to clean and re-stock store shelves. Additionally, the corporate offices are encouraging that the first hour of operation each day be dedicated for seniors.
Locations in the county include Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland.
ShopRite is open from 7 a.m. to midnight daily. The grocery store's corporate offices said in a statement that stores remain open for business, but some stores may be operating on modified schedules based on product deliveries and the need to restock shelves and allow for additional cleaning. However, they have suspended their refund, return and raincheck polices. Locations in the county include:
- 2102-2130 North Second St., Millville
- 1255 West Landis Ave., Vineland
- 3666 E. Landis Ave., Vineland
- 1000 N. Pearl St., Upper Deerfield
Target, 2100 N. Second St., Millville, is open from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. However, the company has designated the first hour of operation each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including those with underlying health concerns.
U.S. Postal Service is open for regular business hours. However, there is a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Feb. 10 due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area, according to their website. In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel.
Walmart is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Locations in the county include:
- 2291 N. Second St., Millville
- 1070 W. Landis Ave., Vineland
