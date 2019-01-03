Cape May missed out on the "South Jersey Snow Special" on Dec. 5. They were also a little over 3 miles away from additional snow a few days later, as a low pressure system skirted by Exit 0 without a flake falling.
Since then, snow has not been present anywhere in South Jersey. The South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes has had the same leader for four weeks in a row. If you are a snow lover in Cape May, what is one to do?
It is the same totals, different week for the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes.
Head to the Southwest.
Tucson, Albuquerque and Abilene are just some of the cities where changes in latitude yield changes in changed in attitude..
If you like snow-tubing that is.
