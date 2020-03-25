Looking for ways to keep your child or student learning and engaged during this public health emergency?
Here's a list of virtual tours, site or educational services.
- Khan Academy offers remote learning resources for student ages 2-18. Through Khan Academy, students are able to gain an understanding in math, science, grammar, and history. There are also available resources for SAT prep and AP testing prep. Students can get started through the Khan Academy website.
- TEDEd launched in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak. TEDEd offers video-based lessons for students as well as gives teachers the opportunity to produce their own interactive lesson plans. TEDEd videos feature TED speakers, TED fellows, educators, designers, animators, etc. The content discussed by the speaker and the questions that follow is what makes up the TEDEd videos.
- Philadelphia museums are offering virtual tours as a form of entertainment during the Covid-19 outbreak. The Philadelphia Museum of American Revolution gives viewers a virtual field trip in which they can discover artifacts and documents from the American Revolution. The Philadelphia Museum of Art allowed viewers to click through modern art, cubism, and collections from countries all around the world.
- Virtual Farm Tours, produced by American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), are available for children in grades PreK-12 and use video technology to connect children to dairy farms and the farmers who own and operate them. Last fall, three virtual tours were filmed at Dutch Hollow Farm in Schodack Landing, New York, Will-O-Crest Dairy in Clifton Springs, New York, and JoBo Holsteins in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to educate kids on agriculture, animal care and sustainability. Additional Virtual Farm Tours can be found on ADANE's YouTube page. For more educational materials, visit ADANE's website to download lesson plans.
- The Cape May County Zoo is offering daily virtual zoo tours on its Facebook page daily at 11:30 a.m.
- The New Jersey State Bar Foundation is offering its blog as a virtual civics lesson for teachers and parents to use. Visit njsbf.org/blog/.
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is closed to the public for now but encourages parents and teachers working to create plans for distance learning to explore its free online resources that help engage students through the power of rock 'n' roll. Visit edu.rockhall.com to create a free account and access professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and digitized primary source materials from the Rock Hall’s Library & Archives.
- Amesite will offer free 24/7 expert-moderated discussion portals and resources available to guide educators and preserve learning capabilities and promote technology readiness at all levels. As an example, professors will discuss challenges such as to how to replicate laboratory work online, transitioning data-heavy lessons within bioengineering, or creating literacy and math programs for K-12 students.
- Boolean Girl is launching live, online events to help teach kids to code, build, invent and animate. Each episode will introduce new engineering and coding projects to increase interest and engagement around STEM. If students and their parents can't join live, they can watch the webinars at any time.
- Raddish has created an online resource at raddishkids.com/suddenlyhomeschooling where families can find free recipes and activities to enrich the mind and the body. They also have a free guide to creating an at-home culinary camp and will be conducting recipe cookalongs daily on Facebook.
- Grace & Glory Yoga is offering free meditation Monday through Friday at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. Free book club Thursday nights at 7:30 p.m. kicked off this week with Brene Brown’s "Daring Greatly." Live-streamed classes including kids yoga twice a week, beginning noon Friday. Visit the business website and click schedules to register.
- BrainPOP Videos are available for a range of different subjects. Videos are available for students grades K-12 (ages 6-17). There are over 1,000 animated “movies” for students, along with quizzes and other materials related to the information gone over in the video. BrainPOP videos have a way of simplifying complex subjects to help student comprehension, making them a perfect resource to use while students are learning remotely
For others:
- Poynter University recently announced that they are launching free “News University” online classes to help journalism students and educators. There are various courses on fact-checking, reporting, editing, ethics in journalism, etc. Easily create a free account and students or teachers can browse the list of courses available. Students are able to take a brief quiz at the end of the lesson, so there is something to show for each of the classes.
- Murphy Writing at Stockton University launched online workshops to keep the community connected and writing while students are disconnected from in-person classes. The online writing community will offer users a daily writing prompt while also providing a place to share the writing once it is completed. Students can register online and instantly become connected with other writers all while practicing social distancing.
- Babbel Is a language learning app that is now offering students in schools or colleges free three months of access. Babbel offers 14 different languages and students or parents who are interested in enrollment must sign up with a student email to receive the free three months.
- Crash Course Videos are available for courses on US history, anatomy, physiology, etc. There are also crash course videos on various AP high school curriculum classes. The videos provide students with information at a fast pace, making it a great resource to use while learning from home.
(These sites were compiled from previous posts and by Press Staff Intern Emily Montgomery. Know of a site not listed? Send suggestions to: emontgomery@pressofac.com.)
