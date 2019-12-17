BRIDGETON - A third city man has been charged in connection with the death of Derrick Harris, of Millville, and was taken into custody Tuesday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Cleve Lewis, 32, of First Avenue, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, burglary and certain person not to possess a firearm, said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
On Nov. 6, investigators with the Millville police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office arrived at the Delsea Gardens Apartment Complex, Apartment 2K, on a report of a shooting, Webb-McRae said.
Responding officers found Harris, 31, unresponsive on the floor of the apartment. Harris was shot multiple times and ultimately succumbed to his injuries, Webb-McRae said.
BRIDGETON — A Gloucester County man has been indicted by a grand jury in the 2011 murder of …
Investigators charged Gregory Coombs, 41, a city resident, on Nov. 7 with the following offenses related to the killing of Harris - murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, burglary and certain person not to possess a firearm, Webb-McRae said.
Investigators also charged Deontray Gross, 32, a city resident, also on Nov. 7, with the following offenses related to the killing of Harris - murder and conspiracy to commit murder, Webb-McRae said.
The investigation is open and ongoing at this time, Webb-McRae said.
Anyone with information relating to the murder of Harris is asked to contact Millville Det. Ricardo Ramos at 856-825-7010 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Det. Harvey Calixto at 856-453-0486 or 856-207-2999.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.