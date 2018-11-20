Overlooking a lush golf course in California sits a three-story mansion, decked with a giant pool, hot tubs and massive flat screens.
It’s not occupied by a movie star or CEO, but by 25-year-old Atlantic City native Christian Collazo and his five teammates. Over the summer, Collazo was paid $35,000 to stay there and play in the NBA's first professional video game league as a small forward on the Kings Guard, an esports offshoot of the Sacramento Kings team.
In April, Collazo was drafted into the NBA 2K League following a slew of auditions, interviews and cuts. NBA 2K is a basketball simulation game first released in 1999.
"It doesn't feel like work. I'd wake up every day, jump in the pool and go play video games," said Collazo, a six-foot college student who plays basketball in his spare time.
Collazo landed on the Kings Guard team in Northern California, where, for the four-month season from May to August, he practiced the game at least six hours a day before flying to New York City on weekends for tournaments.
Inside a Manhattan studio filled with massive TV screens, blaring announcers would detail each play to thousands of viewers tuned into a weekly online broadcast as camera crews captured the action.
Collazo has even branded himself with a new nickname, Cowboyxcollazo. During matches, he dons a bandana and black tracksuit with the Kings Guard's lion logo.
“It's almost like the real thing,” said Collazo as he stares at a computer monitor Tuesday afternoon. With a look of complete concentration, he quickly taps the controller's buttons and effortlessly dunks the ball.
The young gamer— who's still getting used to signing autographs— was on an entirely different path just a few years ago.
Growing up on Sovereign Avenue for nine years, Collazo graduated from Absegami High School in 2013 after he moved to Egg Harbor City. Gaming wasn't part of Collazo's routine back then, when he spent most of his time on the basketball court and football field.
At 19, he packed up for Orlando and enrolled at the University of Central Florida with dreams of being a chemist.
But between classes, Collazo played a lot of NBA 2K. Eventually, chemistry would become his back-up plan.
“When I was younger, my mom would always say ‘Hey, stop playing games and do your homework,’” Collazo said. “That doesn’t happen anymore.”
Earlier this year, Collazo decided to try out online against more than 72,000 people from across the globe for a coveted spot on the NBA's new esports league.
A few months later, Collazo got a phone call from a league representative in New York City with good news: He passed two rounds of cuts and was ranked among the top 102 players in the world. He took a break from school to focus on his gaming.
"I went nuts," said Collazo. "The lady couldn't even talk when she called me."
Now that the season is over, Collazo is a "free agent" waiting to be drafted for the upcoming 2019 season. In the meantime, he is back to his normal life as a student, spending weeknights cramming for organic chemistry exams.
His success in the league comes as Atlantic City looks to position itself as the the esports capital of the East Coast. The industry is expected to generate $1.3 billion a year by 2020.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which oversees the city's Tourism District, is working with consulting company INGAME to bring several competitions to either the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall or convention center next year.
Technology company Continent 8 is investing millions to build a 6,000-square-foot data center to supply Atlantic City with the servers and internet connections needed for huge online matches.
The data center, a room inside of the convention center, will house power sources and back-up generators to ensure competitions run smoothly, said Barbara DeMarco, vice president of Porzio Government Affairs.
"Having the infrastructure is really the first step to bringing esports to Atlantic City," she said. "Everything that comes after is a domino effect."
Continent 8 recently signed the lease and the data center will be up and running by the end of March 2019.
For Collazo, who grew up playing Super Smash Bros on his PlayStation, the massive projects being dreamed up in Atlantic City are exciting.
Half of a mile from his childhood home, Caesars last year hosted the city's first competitive video gaming event. Harrah's followed this year with a Rainbow Six Siege Pro League event.
"I'm optimistic about Atlantic City being a big esports market," Collazo said. "It's gonna draw eyes big time."
