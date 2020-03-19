Lawmakers on Thursday continued to tell people from outside the area to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore for now.
Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton was the first early this week to publicly ask out-of-towners to stay home, and Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica and State Sen. Michael J. Testa Jr. joined him Thursday.
“This is one time when we want to see the beaches and the boardwalks empty,” said State Senator Michael Testa Jr. on Thursday. “Now is not the time to be traveling to tourism areas."
On Wednesday public health authorities announced Cape May County's first diagnosed case of Covid-19, in a 30-year-old man visiting from New York City, and Atlantic County's first three cases, at least one of which had close ties to the Big Apple.
Atlantic County Freeholder Frank Formica said it's really a matter of people staying where the resources are for their population base.
"Federal aid is based on the Census," Formica said. "These people from Cherry Hill, or the Main Line (outside of Philadelphia) or wherever the supermarkets are allotting food based on our population. If we are inundated with twice as many residents -- their allocation stays in the Main Line, stays in Cherry Hill. You can't get that back."
"I'm not saying, 'Don't come to the house we love you to pay taxes on,'" Formica said. "We're saying, 'Don't deplete the resources becuase they are destination specific.'"
They called on residents and those from out-of-state to remain self-quarantined and follow common-sense precautions to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
"Tourism is the life-blood of the economy in our Shore towns, but right now, it is important to make public health and safety the priorities," Testa said. “We will restore our economy when this life-threatening crisis has passed, but we cannot restore the lives that are lost."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.