ACS Bike-a-thon 2019

More than 3,000 cyclists rode across New Jersey and down the Atlantic City Boardwalk for the 47th annual American Cancer Society Bike-a-thon Sunday (June 9, 2019)

 LAUREN CARROLL Staff Writer

Thousands of cyclists took off from Philadelphia and headed towards the shore for the 47th annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-thon Sunday.

The ride kicked off at 6 a.m. from The Constitution Center at the Independence Mall, with a team of cancer survivors leading the pack with a police motorcycle escort.

After crossing the Ben Franklin Bridge, more riders joined on at start pints in Cherry Hill, Hammonton and Egg Harbor City. In total, riders pedaled more than 66 miles to end the charity ride on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.  

Throughout the afternoon, riders crossed the inflatable finish line at Boardwalk Hall to cheers from the onlooking crowd. 

The bike ride is the largest single-day biking event for the ACS and includes multiple starting points for riders of all levels. 

According to the ACS Bike-a-thon website, 209 teams and 3,375 participants raised more than $1.1 million for cancer research. 

