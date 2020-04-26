CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - Cape May County's total of COVID-19 cases increased by three cases on Sunday, making for a total of 289 cases, according to the Cape May County Department of Health.
Of the three new cases, two were in Upper Township and one was in Lower Township, the county said.
County health officials have reported an additional individual that has passed away, bringing the county total of deaths from COVID-19 to 18.
"It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic," said Freeholder Jeff Pierson in a statement. "Our sympathies and thoughts go out to the family. The death of one of our community members is a reminder to us all to continue to heed the precautions associated with preventing the spread of this disease."
Currently 85 cases have recovered from COVID-19, the county said.
