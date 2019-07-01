ATLANTIC CITY — Three banner planes that took off from Woodbine Municipal Airport landed at Bader Field Saturday evening as bad weather approached, according to Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans.
The planes landed around 5:44 p.m. when it was clear there was not enough time to return to Woodbine, Evans said. A video on social media showed a plane flying low over Albany Avenue.
There were no injuries, Evans said, and the planes took off when the weather cleared up.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
