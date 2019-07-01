Aerial Bader

There have been numerous proposals for Bader Field, but redevelopment of the former municipal airport remains elusive. Take a look back at the property’s past at

 

 Dale Gerhard / staff photographer/

ATLANTIC CITY — Three banner planes that took off from Woodbine Municipal Airport landed at Bader Field Saturday evening as bad weather approached, according to Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans.

The planes landed around 5:44 p.m. when it was clear there was not enough time to return to Woodbine, Evans said. A video on social media showed a plane flying low over Albany Avenue.

There were no injuries, Evans said, and the planes took off when the weather cleared up.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates. 

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments