Three cyclists who have spent the last six weeks traveling across the country on their bicycles officially finished their trip on Sunday in Sea Isle City.
Richard Senior 73 of Franklinville, Tony Fantini 49 of Millville, and Rebecca Ruoff 23 of Audubon, left Santa Monica, California on May 24, after dipping their bike wheels in the waters of the Pacific Ocean and started on 3,400 mile bicycle journey across the Continental United States.
Forty-six days later, July 08, 2018, the trio dipped their wheels dip in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in Sea Isle City, completing the journey.
The cyclists documented their trip in an online blog.
They followed historic Route 66 from Santa Monica, California to St. Louis, Missouri then headed towards Indianapolis, Indiana and through Ohio State University and ended up in Sea Isle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.