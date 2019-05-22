Atlantic City Police Car
ATLANTIC CITY-- Police arrested three juveniles aged 14, 13 and 12 after they allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob a man on the beach block of Pennsylvania Avenue Monday evening.

According to a news release from the department, patrol officers responded at 6:50 p.m. for a report of a man being assaulted. They found the victim, a 48 year-old city man, who they said had been assaulted by several juveniles who attempted and failed to steal his wallet and cell phone.

The victim was helped by an unnamed witness, who police referred to in their release as a "Good Samaritan," whose attempt to help police said caused the juveniles to flee.

According to the release, police obtained a description of the suspects, and personnel in the department’s Surveillance Center located them on the Boardwalk. Surveillance personnel then directed officers to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Sgt. George Adams arrived to the Boardwalk and arrested one juvenile, 14. The two others fled, but were then located and arrested by Officers Marinela Pali and Kevin Sketers, police said.

All three juveniles were charged with robbery, simple assault and conspiracy. They were remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility.

