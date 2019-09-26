ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested three men and recovered heroin and prescriptions pills following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.
At 12:25 p.m., officers pulled over a car driven by Jonah Adams, 21, of Little Egg Harbor, at Indiana and Hummock Avenues.
A passenger, Shaheem Vance-Milbourne, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, exited the back of the car and fled, according to police. He was arrested by "responding officers" and found in possession of 182 bags of heroin, five grams of heroin, and 16 prescription pills, according to police.
Vance-Milbourne also had 10 active warrants for his arrest from "various Atlantic County police departments," including one from August 22 when he allegedly fled from another traffic stop, according to police.
Adams and another passenger, Zahir Milbourne, 20, of Little Egg Harbor, were arrested after police say they recovered 38 grams of marijuana, five prescription pills and one bag of heroin from the car. Police say Milbourne was also found in possession of more than four grams of cocaine.
Vance-Milbourne was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school zone, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of CDS paraphernalia, and multiple active warrants. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Milbourne was charged with three counts of possession of a CDS, possession of a CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of a CDS with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school zone. Milbourne was released on a summons with a future court date.
Adams was charged with two counts of possession of a CDS and multiple motor vehicle summons. Adams was released on a summons with a future court date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.