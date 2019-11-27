Pleasantville vs Camden

Pleasantville police search the stands after a shooting at Pleasantville High School during a football game vs. Camden on Nov. 15.

 Edward Lea / Staff photographer

MAYS LANDING — Three Atlantic City men charged in the shooting that killed one and injured two at the Pleasantville-Camden football game Nov. 15 will go before a judge Wednesday morning for a detention hearing.

Detention hearings start at 8:45 a.m.

Alleged shooter Alvin Wyatt, 31, Michael Mack, 27, and Tyrell Dorn, 28, will appear before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court.

Wyatt is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Mack and Dorn are charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Another man charged in the incident, Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, was ordered to remain in jail last Thursday at his detention hearing. He was ruled a risk to public safety.

Shahid Dixon, 27, of Atlantic City, will remain in jail as well, as the new charges are a violation of his participation in Recovery Court.

One of the three people shot, Ibn Abdullah, 27, of Atlantic City, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun.

— Colt Shaw

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments